Mountain Lions making another run at baseball state tourney

By Don Nelson

Everything came up 11s for the Liberty Bell High School baseball team last week. Three times they scored 11 runs, and three times that assured a win.

More importantly, the wins allowed the Mountain Lions to claim a first-place tie with Brewster in the CWB league going into postseason play.

Liberty Bell opened the playoffs with a home game against Liberty Christian on Tuesday (May 9). The Patriots are a 1B team from Kennewick that is the No. 3 seed from District 5, according to the Liberty Bell Booster Club Facebook page.

Just before the News went to press on Tuesday, Liberty Bell completed a 5-4 win over Liberty Christian.

Last week started with an 11-0 Liberty Bell win over Soap Lake on May 2. Peter Aspholm had three hits and three RBIs, and pitched four innings, recording eight strikeouts. Derek Alumbaugh struck out seven in 2-2/3 innings on the mound, and added two hits. Finlay Holston had two hits and two RBIs.

On May 5, the Mountain Lions traveled to Manson and won by 11-1 and 11-0 in a double-header. In the first game, Holston pitched seven innings and rang up 11 strikeouts. Holston also had two hits and four RBIs. Reed Stanbery had three hits, and Alumbaugh also added two hits. In the second game, Holston and Shay Crandall each had two hits, Aspholm drove in four runs, and Holston and Cole Darwood each had two RBIs. Three pitchers combined for the shutout.

“We went to Manson needing a couple of wins to clinch a tie for the league title and I am glad we were able to win convincingly,” Liberty Bell coach Michael Wilbur said.

Alumbaugh hit the first home run over a new outfield fence at Manson, and Holston followed it up with an opposite-field shot for the second, Wilbur reported.

“The Trojans intentionally walked Alumbaugh six times in the two games, apparently deciding they didn’t want him to beat them,” Wilbur said “Fortunately for us, other guys stepped up and knocked Alumbaugh in.”

Manson’s just-put-him-on-base strategy made statistical sense with Alumbaugh, who is having a phenomenal season at the plate, on the mound, and behind the plate as a catcher when not pitching.

“We have some guys who are in contention for All-League honors,” Wilbur said. “I firmly believe Alumbaugh should be the Most Valuable Player.” It’s hard to argue with the numbers: Alumbugh’s batting average is an astronomical .557, his on-base percentage .679, and his slugging percentage .902.

“He played brilliantly at catcher and was one of the two best pitchers in the league as well,” Wilbur said.

“Peter Aspholm was great on the hill for us also, and has a strong case to be Pitcher of the Year,” the coach added. “His hitting (.433 batting average, .568 on-base percentage, .667 slugging percentage) was important part of our success too.”

Finlay Holston also had a lights-out year, Wilbur said: a .617 batting average backed by a .716 on-base percentage and 1.033 slugging percentage. “He was very strong behind the plate at catcher and gave us quality innings on the mound.”

“Cole Darwood has been a rock for us,” the coach continued. “He hit well over .300, got on base more than half the time, led the team with 19 steals and played great defense. He started the season at second and was the best defensive second basemen in the league and has now selflessly moved to center field to shore up our outfield defense. Cole is one of the leaders of the team, probably the most vocal and certainly the loudest.”

As for the post-season, “We’re ready to play and look forward to getting a win at home and then moving on to play on Saturday (May 13) for seeding in the regional tournament (on May 20),” the coach said. The goal is to make to the Final Four in Centralia.

“With our strong pitching, we are set to make a deep run,” Wilbur said.

The Mountain Lions advanced to the state tournament the past three years.