Liberty Bell track team primed for league championships

By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School track team heads into this week’s CWB league championships on the momentum of promising late-season performances at two meets last week.

The league meet is on Wednesday (May 10) at Tonasket. In the past, the meet has been staged at Liberty Bell, but the Mountain Lions’ track is in need of upgrading that is scheduled to happen this summer.

The top four in each event automatically advance to districts the following week in Quincy, with the fifth-place finisher having to wait for the results of the District 5 meet, Liberty Bell coach Rocky Kulsrud said. “If our fifth-place finisher has a better time or distance than District 5’s fourth-place finisher, then they also move on to districts. At districts the top four finishers qualify for the state meet in Cheney,” he said.

At the Manson Invite on May 2, where 10 schools were represented, the Liberty Bell girls’ team won with 164 points, followed by Bridgeport and Chelan.

The girls took first place in half-a-dozen events. “This was a good day for a number of girls, particularly Lucy Cole, Willow Temple, Athena Milani, Ava Mott and Icel Sukovaty,” Kulsrud said.

Some highlights:

• Temple, a freshman, cleared 4 feet 6 inches in her first high jump competition, tying for second with Liberty Bell’s all-time record-holder Lauren Fitzmaurice, who is recovering from an ankle injury. Temple also placed in the discus and javelin. Finally, she set a personal record in the long jump for fourth place.

• Cole had a season-best time in the 400-meter run, good for third place, then led a Liberty Bell 1-2-3 sweep in the 800M. Ava Mott placed second and Danielle Mott third for Liberty Bell. Cole also ran legs on the winning 4x200M and 4x400M relay teams.

• Ava Mott and Sukovaty took first and second in the 1,600M, and Sukovaty came back to win the 3,200M, where Taya Delong (in her first race of the season)was third and Amelia Eberline fourth.

• Maya Sheely took second and Fitzmaurice third in the 100M hurdles. Milani took first, and Fitzmaurice fifth, in the 300M hurdles. Sheely anchored the winning 4x200M relay foursome, and Milani anchored Liberty Bell’s victory in the 4x400M relay.

• Cece Odell bettered her personal record in the triple jump by 2 feet.

The Liberty Bell boys finished seventh in team scoring. Eli Nielsen won the 3,200M run with a personal best time. Brayden White established a new personal best in the 300M hurdles, good for third place. Seth Stevie took fourth place in the 110M hurdles. Other personal bests at Manson were Nick Fitzmaurice in the 800M and the javelin, and Carter Dornfeld in the 800M. The 4x400M relay team had its best race of the year, Kulsrud said.

While conditions were mild at Manson, winds played a factor in performances at the Bridgeport Invite on May 4, where the Liberty Bell girls finished second among 14 teams and the boys sixth among 15 teams. A number of Liberty Bell athletes did not compete because of the Sunflower Relays and upcoming SAT tests, Kulsrud said.

The Liberty Bell girls claimed several wins: Cole in the 400M, Ava Mott in the 800M, Sukovaty in the 1,600M, and the 4x400M relay team. Despite the wind, Kulsrud said, Milani, Sally Thornton-White, Fitzmaurice and Naomi Carter all turned in strong performances.

On the boys’ side, Emerson Worrell had quite a day. He won the 400M run and then finished third in the 800M, before anchoring the boys 4x400M relay in a dramatic win.

Other personal or season bests were registered by Brayden White in the 400M, Stevie in the 110M hurdles and Zane Herrera in the shot put. Herrera set a personal best in the shot, heaving it 38 feet for third place.

Manson Invite, May 2

Boys’ results

800M

3. Emerson Worrell 2:10.74

5. Nick Fitzmaurice 2:17.77*

9. Carter Dornfeld 2:22.69

1,600M

6. Emerson Worrell 5:12.18

3,200M

1.Eli Nielsen 10:54.78*

110M hurdles

4. Seth Stevie 18.54

300M hurdles

3. Brayden White 44.27*

15. Tanner White 50.52

4x400M relay

4. Brayden White, Nick Fitzmaurice, Emerson Worrell, Seth Stevie 3:47.81

Shot put

3. Zane Herrera 36-06.25

12. Kaleb Mowen 31.01.00

Discus

21. Nick Fitzmaurice 74-04

28. Kaleb Mowen 59-09

Javelin

7. Nick Fitzmaurice 113-02*

12. Tanner White 104-09

16. Brayden White 100-00

Girls’ results

100M

11. Sally Thornton-White 14.56

12. Cece Odell 14.62

31. Liliana Hart-Beck 17.82

200M

5. Maya Sheely 28.80

13. Sage Borgias 32.23

400M

3. Lucy Cole 1:04.32

5. Danielle Mott 1:06.61

800M

1. Lucy Cole 2:40.29

2. Ava Mott 2:44.34

3. Danielle Mott 2:50.12

6. Gretta Scholz 3:08.29

1,600M

1. Ava Mott 6:06.46

2. Icel Sukovaty 6:11.41

3,200M

1. Icel Sukovaty 13:24.75

3. Taya Delong 13:49.77*

4. Amelia Eberline 14:18.87

100M hurdles

2. Maya Sheely 17.58

3. Lauren Fitzmaurice 18.68

9. Cassidy Butler 26.20

300M hurdles

1. Athena Milani 51.23

5. Lauren Fitzmaurice 53.54

4x100M relay

4. Sally Thornton-White, Cece Odell, Haley Post, Cassidy Butler 57.12

4x200M relay

1. Sally Thornton-White, Athena Milani, Lucy Cole, Maya Sheely 1:53.37

4x400M relay

1. Sally Thornton-White, Maya Sheely, Lucy Cole, Athena Milani 4:26.51

Shot put

15. Naomi Carter 19-05.50

Discus

8. Willow Temple 74-00

22. Naomi Carter 50-04

23. Haley Post 48-09

Javelin

7. Willow Temple 78-02*

14. Cassidy Butler 6-08

High jump

2. Lauren Fitzmaurice 4-06

3. Willow Temple 4-06*

Long jump

4. Willow Temple 15-02*

5. Lauren Fitzmaurice 14-11.50

Triple jump

4. Cece Odell 28-04.50*

Bridgeport Invite, May 5

Boys’ results

400M

1. Emerson Worrell 55.36*

2. Brayden White 56.80*

800M

3. Emerson Worrell 2:17.82

1,600M

16. Carter Dornfeld 5:27.08

110M hurdles

7. Seth Stevie 18.25*

300M hurdles

4. Seth Stevie 47.27

6. Brayden White 47.63

4x400M relay

2. 3:51.47

Shot put

3. Zane Herrera 38-00*

14. Kaleb Mowen 31-03

Discus

17. Kaleb Mowen 70-01

26. Tanner White 54-02

Javelin

8. Tanner White 109-10.5

Girls’ results

200M

2. Athena Milani 29.09*

4. Sally Thornton-White 29.30*

9. Sage Borgias 31.84

400M

1. Lucy Cole 1:04.69

3. Sally Thornton-White 1:07.84*

10. Sage Borgias 1:18.41

800M

1. Ava Mott 2:41.26

2. Gretta Scholz 2:41.61

3. Amelia Eberline 2:47.08

1,600M

1. Icel Sukovaty 5:59.79

100M hurdles

3. Athena Milani 18.04*

4. Lauren Fitzmaurice 18.29

300M hurdles

3. Athena Milani 51.78

6. Lauren Fitzmaurice 54.12

4x400M relay

1. 4:41.63

Shot put

24. Naomi Carter 17-11.50

Discus

13. Willow Temple 70-06.00

25. Naomi Carter 53-05.00*

High Jump

2. Willow Temple 4-6.00

Long jump

3. Lauren Fitzmaurice 15-03.00

5. Willow Temple 15-01.00

*=personal record