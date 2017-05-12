LBHS boys’ soccer team ends 2017 season with improved record over last year

The Liberty Bell High School soccer team closed out its season last week with a 4-0 loss at Manson, leaving the Mountain Lions with a 2-8 record in league play and an overall record of 3-11. Last year, the boys’ team finished with a 2-12 and no wins in league play.

Earlier in the week, Liberty Bell lost a home match to Tonasket, 5-0.

The previous week, the Mountain Lions lost two tough, close games, and improved on its earlier performance against league champion Brewster. Liberty Bell lost its first contest at Brewster, 11-0, but on the Mountain Lions’ home pitch, the Bears were held to a 7-1 win.

“We had a better match against Brewster than we did the first time we played,” Liberty Bell coach Mike Baerveldt said. “What I was most happy with in the Brewster match was that the boys never quit and continued to battle up the final whistle, even when the game was out of reach. That shows a lot about our boys’ mental toughness and character.

In an earlier game at Oroville, Liberty Bell fell 2-1 on what Baerveldt described as “a very bumpy and uneven field, which gave us fits all day trying to control the ball.”

An early hand ball by Liberty Bell gave Oroville a penalty kick, which the Hornets converted. They added another goal for a 2-0 advantage at the half.

“In the second half we played better and our ball control improved,” Baerveldt said. “We put together some decent stretches of possession and started stringing together passes.” Their efforts were rewarded with a goal by Jed Butler, but the Mountain Lions could draw no closer.

At Omak, Liberty Bell fielded only 11 players due to injuries and work schedules and lost, 2-0. “We came out flat, and Omak scored early in the match and again in the latter part of the first half,” the coach said.

Baerveldt said that when Liberty Bell’s Simon Studen had to leave the match with an injury, Omak’s coach “sportingly responded by withdrawing one of their players so that we were both playing with 10.”