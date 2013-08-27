Today is Friday, Aug. 26, 2016
Guthrie Stamper
Sadie McCreary
Voni says:
Aug 27, 2013
Are these dogs for adoption? or are they your personal critters?
Voni
admin says:
Aug 28, 2013
These are the dogs of the Methow Valley News staff and/or stringers.
Kirsten 'KITTY' Ostlie says:
May 22, 2014
I think all of these critters look like their owners, or vice versa
Name required
Email required
Website
Click here to cancel reply.
© 2016 Methow Valley News - All Rights Reserved.
3 comments
Voni says:
Aug 27, 2013
Are these dogs for adoption? or are they your personal critters?
Voni
admin says:
Aug 28, 2013
These are the dogs of the Methow Valley News staff and/or stringers.
Kirsten 'KITTY' Ostlie says:
May 22, 2014
I think all of these critters look like their owners, or vice versa