FOR SALE

SHARE YOUR USED books, CD’s and DVD’s by donating them to the Twisp Library Labor Day Book Sale- in good condition, of course! Bring your donations during the next couple of weeks to the stage in the Community Center Gym in Twisp. The gym is open 8am – 5pm, Mon- Fri. The book sale is Saturday, September 3, 8:30 – 1:00, in the gym, during the Farmers Market. Stock up on winter reading! 16

LOCAL FREESTONE PEACHES, Italian plums, and pears for sale. Great quality and fair prices. Call 509-996-3359 for pricing and delivery details. 16

NOTICE OF SURPLUS Equipment- On July 27, 2016 the Methow Valley School District Board of Directors declared technology, furniture and fixtures equipment to be surplus. On August 25th the equipment will be offered for sale to the public. A list of all surplus items is available on the school district website http://methow.org/ . All listed equipment will be available for purchase and pick-up from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Thursday August 25th at Liberty Bell Jr-Sr High School, 24 Twin Lakes Rd, Winthrop, WA 98862. For more information please contact Liz Weeks-Molz at 509-996-9205 or lweeks@methow.org. 16

PADDLE BOARD, SUP USA 10’6″. Never used and still partially packed, complete package. $750 firm (>$100 below Costco). 509-996-8260. 17

YARD SALES

ENJOY THE LAST night of open swim this season with the Friends of the Pool’s annual ice cream party, Friday, August 26th, from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the Wagner Pool. Still fishing for donations. 16

MOVING/DOWNSIZING SALE- August 26 & 27, 8-5 and August 28, noon-5. 507 Bigelow St, Twisp. Furniture, antiques, collectibles, quality men’s clothes (medium), everything but the kitchen sink! 16

YARD SALE- SAT & SUN, 9-NOON, August 27 & 28. Vintage dolls, Christmas ornaments, jewelry, ice skates, linens, chair, household kitchen, Emmylou LP’s, original Beatles 45 w/pic sleeve. 445 West Twisp Ave. 16

AUCTIONS

REAL ESTATE

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE:

LOOKING FOR HOME to buy with acreage, prefer Twisp area. Work with our low budget. Save commission, call us Roger or Anna Hammer 509-860-3367. 18

UPPER BEAVER CREEK, 20 acres for sale with cabin. Power, well and septic all in. Irrigation ditch runs through the property. Foundation for bath house, kitchen, laundry ready with radiant floor heating in place. Very peaceful. $195,000. Call 509-449-2207. 16

MAZAMA JUNCTION RIVERFRONT and trail lot for sale. Well, power, phone, perc test. $199,500. OFA. 360-535-3330. 17

FOR SALE BY Owner: 3 BR Home, 1 & 3/4 BA, office, large breezeway/rec room, 2 car garage w/attached 1 BR, 1 BA apartment, deck and carport. Appliances included. Landscaped garden, garden shed and outdoor space. Situated on .40 acres in Town of Winthrop limits. $350,000. Optional .80 acre lot land with storage shed $100,000. Located near Town Trailhead and Ice Rink. Easily converted to 2 monthly rentals or overnight rentals. 509-996-3864. 17

HOME FOR SALE by owner. Near Liberty Bell campus. Built in 1982 on 2.43 acres. 4BR, 3BA, 2900sqft, AC, gas & electric furnaces. Fenced slate terrace w/stone fireplace. Small pond. Covered porches, 285 degree view. Oversized garage with workshop. http://www.methownet.com/pappidas. $407,000. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. 19

MOBILE/MANUFACTURED HOME



FOR RENT



HOUSES FOR RENT in Twisp. $1,100, 2 BR, 1.5 BA home. $1,400 3 Br, 2.5 BA home. Email inquiries to methowrentals@gmail.com. Live in a beautiful home, in a great neighborhood. Walk to the park, pool, river, store and restaurants. Brand new home. Cooks kitchen with propane range and brand new appliances. 2 or 3 large bedrooms and common study space, beautifully appointed bathrooms with soaking tub and warm floors, tons of closet space, hardwood floors through out, washer/dryer hookup in laundry room, non smoking, pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit, references required, first, last and deposit, lease to own negotiable. 17

TWISP 3BR, 2BA. Wood + elect heat, dishwasher, W/D. N/S, N/P. $1000 + utils + dep. Month to month. (509)449.6312. 18

HOUSE FOR RENT. Upper Twisp River, fully furnished. Available September 15-April. Call 509-997-0625. 16

2 BR, 2 BA LOG HOME near Carlton. Needs renter/caretaker. Heated garage/workshop and extra BR/BA. $1,000/mo, 8 month lease. Consider trading improvement services for rent. 575-313-6733. 16

4 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, FARMHOUSE. $700mo plus $700 deposit. No pets/smoking. Available 9/15. 509-429-9830. 19

WANTED TO RENT

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

FOR RENT: PRIME downtown Winthrop Commercial Space. 1,900 sq. ft., riverfront deck, HWY 20 retail frontage on the boardwalk. Currently occupied by Trails End Bookstore. Available Oct.1st. 509-996-7675 or brianandrewsweet@gmail.com. 16

EMPLOYMENT

LOUP LOUP SKI Bowl wants to hire individuals interested in earning $10.00 per hour or the option of working for a season pass piling brush this coming weekend, August 27 & 28. People who work a total of 40 hours, before the coming winter season, can earn a season pass. If someone wishes to work less than 40 hours for the entire season pass, they can earn credit towards one. For every 4 hours of work, 10% of the cost of a season pass will be deducted. We will be working on the Flat Loop trail piling brush and doing clean up in anticipation of the Ragnar Trail Run race, which is occurring September 15 – 17. Email manager@skitheloup.com or call 509-557-3402 and leave a message if you’re interested in working. There will be other opportunities to work on our thinning project this coming fall. 16

ROCKING HORSE BAKERY is adding to our team of awesome bakers and baristas! Now accepting applications for FT dishwasher, FT asst baker and PT baristas. Pick up an application at the bakery or send resume to rockinghorsebakery@gmail.com. No phone calls, please. 19

METHOW VALLEY LUMBER in Twisp is looking for a full-time yard worker/truck driver to assist customers, load and unload lumber and building supplies using forklift, build loads for delivery, deliver and stock sheetrock, deliver lumber and perform yard maintenance. CDL required. Applicants must have a valid WA driver’s license, ability to lift 100+ pounds, positive attitude and ability to work in fast-paced environment. Wages will depend on experience. Stop in and fill out an application. 19

OFFICE MANAGER/AUTOMOTIVE SERVICE WRITER: North Star Auto LLC in Winthrop, needs an office manager/automotive service writer. Must have strong customer service and organizational skills, computer experience, and a valid driver’s license. QuickBooks or experience with similar software a plus. Willing to train the right person. Compensation DOE. Send resume and references to northstarautollc@hotmail.com. Email for complete job

description. 19

LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANT TO Representative Joel Kretz Washington State House of Representatives – Full time position in the Okanogan district office but requiring travel to Olympia during the legislative sessions. Assist state representative with office management, scheduling, constituent relations including casework. Strong organizational, writing and computer skills needed. Must perform multiple tasks under time constraints, work independently and exercise professional judgment. Three years experience working with the public preferred but not required. Salary DOE Submit cover letter, resume and references to nian.fakkema@leg.wa.gov by 5pm 8/29/16. 16

BEAR CREEK LUMBER is looking for a yard assistant/laborer. Must have a drivers license & be able to lift heavy loads. Experience with lumber, forklifts or truck driving a plus, but not required. Pay DOE. Please contact Sy at (509) 997-3110 or email customerservice@bearcreeklumber.com. 16

INTERESTING JOB OPENING working for Central Reservations and in the Purple Sage Gallery, downtown Winthrop, on the boardwalk. Never a dull moment. Looking for lively person who enjoys people. Resume and references required. 509-996-2148. 18

MAZAMA COUNTRY INN. Needed immediately – Assistant Head Housekeeper. Reliable, attention to detail, experience helpful. Call 509-996-2681 or apply in person. 16

OKANOGAN COUNTY FIRE District #6 is now accepting applications for the position of Board Secretary. This is a part time position. Salary is $12,000 per year, DOQ. Duties include, but are not limited to, attending all regular and special Board meetings, keeping accurate minutes of the proceedings, payroll, accounting, billing/bill pay, preparing monthly meeting agendas and budget summaries, assisting in budget preparation and ancillary financial accounting, and other projects or tasks as might be assigned by the Board. Computer skills required and applicant must be able to work independently. Familiarity with Word, Excel and Quickbooks helpful. Letter of introduction and Resume may be sent to Interim District Chief Cody Acord, P.O. Box 895, Winthrop, WA 98862, or delivered to the District Office at 434 W. 2nd Ave., Twisp, WA 98856, Mon-Thurs between 9 AM and 4 PM. Applications must be received by 4pm on September 8th, 2016. Any inquiries about the position or hiring process can be made at 509-997-2981. 17

PART TIME OR FULL time Gift Shop Clerk position available at Sun Mountain Lodge. Must be at least 18 years of age for this position and previous sales experience will be a plus. To apply, see Leslie or stop by the front desk for an employment application. Or go to www.sunmountainlodge.com and look at our employment page for a printable employment application. Call Leslie for more information or an appointment, 509-996-4720. 1

FINE DINING COOKS needed at the AAA 4-Diamond Restaurant at Sun Mountain Lodge. Please send resume to leslie@sunmountainlodge.com or call Leslie at 509-996-4720 for more information or an appointment. You can also find a printable application form on our website at www.sunmountainlodge.com at the bottom of our employment page. 16

IMMEDIATE POSITIONS AVAILABLE for Full Time Housekeepers at Sun Mountain Lodge. These are full time year round positions with benefits available, i.e. health insurance, 401(k), vacation/sick leave, etc. Call Leslie at 509-996-4720 for more information or an appointment. You can also find a printable application form on our website at www.sunmountainlodge.com at the bottom of our employment page. 16

THE ABBYCREEK INN is hiring for Front Desk, Shuttle Driver and Housekeepers. Excellent pay and tips. Call 509-996-3100 or stop by. www.abbycreekinn.com. 17

DENTAL RECEPTIONIST NEEDED to join our awesome team in Winthrop. Office experience preferred. Responsibilities include phones, scheduling, insurance, word processing and data entry. Approximately 24 hours per week Monday-Wednesday. Please call 509-996-2293. We look forward to hearing from you! 17

DRYWALL HANGERS WANTED, experience not necessary but must be dependable and have reliable transportation. Call 996-3288. 16

FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS – CENTROS DE SALUD FAMILIAR Your Family, Your Health, Your Choice We are looking for YOU to join our team! We are dedicated to our employees’ job satisfaction and take pride in providing a place to work that encourages growth, teamwork, communication and positive employee/supervisor relationships. We offer a generous benefits package, including employer paid Health & Life Insurance and vacation/sick leave to full-time employees. Pro-rated benefits are available to part time employees (over 20 hrs. per wk.). You may also choose to participate in our 401K, Dental and Short Term Disability programs. Okanogan Admin: Certified Medical Coding Specialist- Full time. Omak: MA – CERTIFIED / LPN – 2 Full time. RN Case Manager – 2 Full time. Patient Registration Rep- Full time. Bridgeport Medical: Patient Registration Rep. – Full time. Tonasket: Lead RN – Full time. RN Case Manager – Full time. Twisp Medical: Patient Navigator- Full time, bilingual required. Dental Clinics: Must be available Saturdays. Dental Assistants – Part time, as needed basis. Bridgeport, Brewster, Oroville & Okanogan. Patient Registration Rep. Full time, split between Twisp/Okanogan. See www.myfamilyhealth.org for job descriptions. Submit cover letter and resume or application to FHC, c/o Human Resources, PO Box 1340, Okanogan, WA 98840 or email: HR@myfamilyhealth.org. Open until filled. FHC is an EOE Employer. 16

ARE YOU LOOKING for a great place to work and make a difference in the lives of our elders at the same time? At Jamie’s Place you will be part of a wonderful team. You will be enhancing and helping to improve the lives of our beloved elders living in our community. Care giving experience is preferred but not required and training is provided to help you attain the tools and knowledge to be the best caregiver you can be. We are looking for both full time/part time. Evening and night’s available. Non-Certified caregivers start at $13.00. HCA-Certified caregivers start at $13.50. CNA-Certified caregivers start at $14.00. Please visit our website to download an application. www.jamiesplacehomes.org. 16

OLD SCHOOLHOUSE Brewery is hiring for Prep Cooks, Line Cooks and Dishwashers. Must be available weekends through Labor Day. Please pick up an application at 155 Riverside Ave., Winthrop. Or online at www.oldschoolhousebrewery.com. 16

WINTHROP MOUNTAIN SPORTS is hiring 1-2 part time, possibly full time positions. We are interested in someone who enjoys working with the public, is comfortable in a fast paced environment and is available for 1 weekend day per week. The positions can be year-round. If interested, please stop by the store and drop off a resume or fill out an application. 18

WORK WANTED

SERVICES

CRYSTAL CLEAR WINDOW Washing. Bonded and Insured and BBB Accredited. 509-997-0808 or 509-341-4686. 16

CARS & TRUCKS

TOYOTA ECHO 2001, 37mpg, two sets tires, new radio, maintained, great condition $3500 509-996-3307. 19

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

ANIMALS (PETS, HORSES, LIVESTOCK)

MISCELLANEOUS

WANTED

CARD OF THANKS

COMMUNITY EVENTS

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR VENDORS: Sign-up begins SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2016. Please call the Methow Valley Community Center office at 509-997-2926 to secure your reservation. Prices are the same as last year. Payment must be received by October 1st. No early reservations. 17

PERSONALS

FREE TO GIVE AWAY

LOST / FOUND