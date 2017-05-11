By Ashley Lodato

Have you seen the Future? Kelly Rohrer has, because it — he — was seated right next to her on a flight from Spokane to Palm Springs.

Now if, like Kelly and me, you had never before heard of Future the rapper, take this moment to Google him, so that you can form a good mental image of Kelly in her economy center seat and Future in his window seat (yes, oddly enough, the Future is still in economy seating; it apparently gives him a chance to chill).

The funny part is that Kelly didn’t realize who her seatmate was until the flight was over. She overheard him talking about going to a big music festival (Coachella) and asked him what type of music he played. He was a rapper, he said, and asked if she had ever heard of Future, which she hadn’t. “He told me I wouldn’t like Future’s music,” Kelly says, in what was quite possibly the understatement of the year.

Future never told Kelly that he was kind of a big deal in the rap world, and it was only after doing some online research and finding him in Rolling Stone that she realized she had been seated next to the artist behind two No. 1 Billboard albums.

While Kelly was rubbing elbows with big names in rap, Marcia Ives was musing on water, flora and fauna. After a trip to the arid Southwest, Marcia went out for a neighborhood stroll and was delighted to see Barnsley Lake truly seeming like a lake — with actual depth and clarity to the water. “Much to my surprise it actually looks like a lake! There was quite a cacophony of bird song from what seemed like 100 yellow headed and red wing blackbirds,” she said.

With eight mule deer grazing nearby and a couple of horses pawing at the water’s edge, Marcia says she felt like she was still on vacation: “I even had to whip out my phone and take a few photos.” Vacations aside, Marcia notes that with such an excellent start to her day, “it’s good to be home.”

Finally, Sally at the Winthrop library tells me that she could really use some recyclables like yogurt and oatmeal containers with lids, plastic milk jugs with lids, show boxes, paper towel tubes, and large plastic or metal bowls and containers; these are all for a fun music and art program with Ian Dobson. She’d also really like donations of gently used toys and stuffed animals for prizes for the summer reading program, as well as trade paperbacks for the book sale. Thanks for supporting literacy and a love of literature!

