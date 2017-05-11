Workers smooth freshly poured concrete on new sidewalks installed along Twisp Avenue between Highway 20 and Lincoln Street, improving pedestrian access to the town park and pool.

Construction projects are underway on both ends of Twisp to install new water lines and sidewalks.

New sidewalks, curbs and gutters have been installed on Twisp Avenue, at the north end of Glover Street, between Highway 20 and Lincoln Street.

The federally funded project will improve pedestrian access through town and to the Twisp park and pool.

Construction crews dig a trench for new water lines along Highway 20 at the south end of Twisp. A sidewalk installation project will soon follow.

“It provides connectivity” for pedestrians through town, said Howard Moss, interim public works director. The $163,000 project is being done by Lloyd Logging Inc. of Twisp.

At the south end of town, crews are replacing 50-year-old water mains with new, larger pipes along Highway 20 between Marble Street and Airport Road.

“The project is replacing substandard diameter water mains from 1948 to current design standards,” Moss said. Six new fire hydrants will also be installed.

When the water project is completed, a second project will immediately get underway to install sidewalks, curbs and drainage along the same section of road, Moss said.

The water project is being done by DJB Construction of Wenatchee through a $363,000 federal rural development loan. It is expected to be completed in about three weeks, Moss said.