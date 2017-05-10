Her firing of town marshal generated criticism, support

By Don Nelson

Winthrop Mayor Anne Acheson said this week that she will not seek re-election in the November general election.

The mayor has been the target of criticism, and calls for her resignation, by some Winthrop residents and some Town Council members since she fired former Marshal Hal Henning in February. Other residents have spoken in support of Acheson and decried the tone of some public comments, and town employees recently presented a letter to the council supporting her.

Because the firing was a personnel matter, and subject to possible litigation, Acheson has not been able to publicly explain the reason for her firing of Henning. In the town’s “strong mayor” form of government, Acheson has the sole authority to hire and fire employees.

Acheson, who had been a town council member, was appointed to the position of mayor in August 2016 by a vote of other council members. She replaced Sue Langdalen, who resigned because she was moving out of town. Langdalen had hired Henning in June 2016.

Earlier, Acheson said that she would make a decision about whether to file for re-election when the filing period was near. Filing for offices on the November ballot begins next Monday (May 15) and continues through May 19.

In a memo to the Methow Valley News, Acheson said “I have thought long and hard about running for mayor and have decided that I will not run … at this time. I believe that this is a critical time for Winthrop and am hopeful that citizens will step forward to run so that voters have a selection of candidates to choose from for all positions in the fall.”

February firing

Henning was fired after he filed a formal complaint against Acheson in February, alleging breach of contract because he was not allowed the authority he was promised to oversee his department. Acheson, and Langdalen before her, had disagreements with Henning over his operation of the marshal’s office.

Henning was popular with many in town because he was a frequent, friendly, low-key presence around the community. He most recently had been chief of police in the small Alaska town of Seldovia.

During his tenure, Henning moved the marshal’s office into a rented building on Riverside Avenue after the former office, in the basement of Town Hall, flooded again. He also persuaded the council to improve the salary structure for the marshal and deputy positions to encourage candidates to apply for openings in Winthrop.

The firing generated intense public response at a subsequent council meeting, where residents and business operators praised Henning’s tenure as marshal and demanded an explanation for his dismissal. Acheson responded that neither she nor the council could reveal much about her action. Some audience members also called for the council to remove Acheson from office, but the council does not have that authority.

The firing issue has continued to fester since February, and has been a topic of audience and/or council discussion at virtually every council meeting. One outcome has been a request by council members to hold a workshop to discuss issues such as reconsidering the town’s governing structure, and possibly replacing it with a city manager form of government. That workshop will be at 5 p.m. on May 17 at the Winthrop Barn and is open to the public.

Also on the agenda is the question of whether, or in what form, the town should continue to employee a police clerk. In his complaint to the mayor, Henning alleged that the current police clerk had been insubordinate; the clerk, in turn, filed a complaint against Henning.

Henning had developed a proposal outlining how the town could get along without a police clerk, but Acheson refused his request to take that proposal before the Town Council.

Looking for replacement

At the time of his firing, Henning was the town’s sole law enforcement officer. The town budget provides for two full-time officers. Acheson had rejected a candidate for the vacant deputy marshal position who Henning had recommended.

Acheson said at a recent council meeting that applicants are being sought to fill the marshal’s position. Meanwhile, the town has agreed to a short-term contract under which the Twisp Police Department will provide law enforcement services in Winthrop (see related story, page A1).

Acheson ran unopposed in 2015 to fill the council position vacated by Vern Herrst, who did not seek re-election. Before running for the council position, Acheson was on the town’s planning commission for several years. Her brother, Dave Acheson, served two terms as Winthrop’s mayor.

Acheson is the office manager for TwispWorks. Before moving to the Methow Valley in 2008, she was a procurement systems analyst at The Boeing Co., where she worked for 22 years.

Town Council member Bob DeHart, a recent appointee to the council, has said he intends to run for mayor. He has suggested that Acheson consider resigning, or rehiring Henning.

By a fluke of timing and circumstance, all five Winthrop Town Council positions and the mayor’s position will be up for election in November. New council members, and the new mayor, will take office in January 2018, nearly a year after Henning’s firing and departure.

The mayor’s position is part-time and pays $1,000 a month.