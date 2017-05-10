People from just south of Carlton through Paterosâ€‰â€”â€‰including the town of Pateros and Alta Lakeâ€‰â€”â€‰should be prepared for two power outages, six-and-a-half hours each, on the Okanogan County Public Utility District (PUD) system.

The first outage is next Wednesday (May 17) from 11:45 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday morning (May 18). The second outage starts on Monday, May 22, at 11:45 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 23.

The PUD has scheduled the outages to make connections to the new Pateros-Twisp transmission line and to replace poles burned in the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire.

The outages will affect PUD customers in the following areas:

â€¢ Highway 153: from 1.5 miles south of Carlton (near Libby Creek) to Pateros

â€¢ Alta Lake area

â€¢ All customers in Pateros

â€¢ Highway 97: south from Pateros for 5.5 miles

â€¢ Highway 97: north from Pateros for 1.5 miles

Anyone who uses medical equipment that requires electrical power must make provisions for the outages.

For more information, call the PUD at (509) 422-3310.