We had our first Western wear clothing sale, which was supposed to be a sidewalk sale, but it was cold and the wind was blowing and no one wanted to chase cowboy hats around the parking lot, so it was moved inside to the dining room. We had a good turnout â€” lots of people got outfitted for â€™49er Days and the Ride to Rendezvous. We will be having another sidewalk sale again Saturday (if the weather permits â€” otherwise it will be inside again).

We have lost two senior members within days of each other â€” Cherly England and Howard Betty. Cherly was a volunteer for a few yearsÂ before she lost her battle toÂ cancer, and of course Howard was our all-aroundÂ handyman and carpenter. He built many a thing for us through the years, and was always donating rolling pins and wooden bowls to give away for door prizes. He will be missed by many. Our condolences to both families.

Itâ€™s nice to have all the potholes in the parking lot fixed. It was getting to be a real challenge to try and miss them.

The Western Sale will be over Memorial Day weekend, with coffee and donuts and a silent auction.

The over 80 party is on May 19.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.â€“3:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.â€“noon.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

