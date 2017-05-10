SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

Estate of STEPHEN GREGORY FELLSTROM, Deceased. No. 17-4-00012-3 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.020, .030

ELIZABETH A. FELLSTROM has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 3, 2017.

/S/ ELIZABETH A. FELLSTROM

Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative: David Ebenger, Attorney at Law, PO Box 217

Winthrop, Washington 98862. Phone: (509) 996-2206.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Twisp will hold a public hearing to discuss and take comments on General Purposes Grant offered by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm at Town Hall Council Chambers located at 118 S. Glover Street, Twisp, Washington.

The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state CDBG, and receive comment on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons.

Up to $750,000 may be available to the Town of Twisp on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low and moderate income persons.

An outline of the proposed Civic Building project will be available for review at the Town Hall, May 10, 2017, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Comments may also be submitted in writing to the Town of Twisp. Written comments must be received no later than May 24, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

The Council Chambers is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. Contact Jackie Moriarty at (509)997-4081.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING TIME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that the Three Rivers Hospital Board of Commissioners has changed its regular meeting time indefinitely to 11 a.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, in the McKinley Building Conference Room, 507 Hospital Way, Brewster WA 98812.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS.

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Operations, Bud Hover at Methow Valley School District Transportation Department at 4th and Division Street, Twisp, WA, 98856 for Miscellaneous Projects at Liberty Bell High School, Methow Valley Elementary School and Methow Valley Transportation Department facilities.

Contractors shall submit their sealed bid proposals per instructions in the bid package up until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Proposals received after either time established for receipt will not be considered. Bids will be opened and read immediately after the time and date set for receipt of the bid proposals. MANDATORY pre-bid walk through is scheduled beginning at the main office at Liberty Bell High School, 24 Twin Lakes Road, Winthrop, WA, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, check in any time 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Bidding Documents, including Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, General Requirements, Drawings and Specifications Entitled, Miscellaneous Projects, Liberty Bell High School, Methow Valley Elementary School, Transportation Department, dated May 4, 2017, may be examined at https://www.fortearchitectsplanroom.com/ or at various construction councils and builder association plan centers. A list of which is available from the office of the Architect, FORTE ARCHITECTS, INC, 240 North Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. (509) 293 5566.

No bidder may withdraw his bid after time set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 40 days. The Board of Directors of Methow School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

TOWN OF WINTHROP

NOTICE OF APPLICATION & PUBLIC HEARING

CASCADE MEADOWS PRELIMINARY LONG PLAT

FILE ID#: WIN LP 17-1

TAX PARCELS # 3421110114 and 3421110111

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James and Gaye Pigott, 1405 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 have submitted application for a 16-lot preliminary long plat on 8.14 acres under Winthrop Municipal Code (WMC) Chapters 16.20 and 19.04. The application is consistent with the standards for the Tourist Residential zone, in which the property is located. The applicant proposes town water and sewer service and access via a private road off of SR 20. The property is located at 1113 Highway 20 in the Town of Winthrop.

Public Hearing: The Winthrop Planning Commission will hold an open record hearing on the application on June 13, 2017 at 7:05 pm, at the Hen House in the Winthrop Auditorium, 51 Highway 20, Winthrop, Washington. The hearing will be conducted in accord with WMC Chapter 19.10. Any person desiring to present written or oral testimony may do so at the hearing, and by doing so shall have standing as a party of record. Any person requiring assistance to access the hearing is urged to contact Town Hall at least 24 hours in advance.

Information available: Application materials are on file at Winthrop Town Hall. Persons wishing to view project information or receive a notice on the action taken on the application may contact Winthrop Town Hall, 206 Riverside Ave. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Pursuant to WMC 19.06.040, a staff report summarizing application materials, comments and relevant regulations will be available seven days prior to the public hearing. For further information contact Rocklynn Culp at (509) 996-2320.

SEPA Determination: A threshold Determination of Nonsignificance was issued for the project on May 5, 2017. The comment period for the SEPA Checklist and Threshold Determination ends on May 26, 2017. The Town of Winthrop, as lead agency, has determined that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of the application materials and a site visit. The DNS has been issued under WAC 197-11-340(2).

Comments: Written comments received prior to 4 pm on May 26, 2017 will be entered into the record and considered in the staff report; comments received after the above date but prior to the public hearing will be provided to the planning commission and admitted to the record at the hearing. Comments or requests for notice should be submitted to the Town Planner, Town of Winthrop, PO Box 459, Winthrop, WA 98862, or by email to planner@townofwinthrop.com.

This notice is given pursuant to Winthrop Municipal Code Chapter 19.06. DATED: May 5, 2017. Rocklynn Culp, Town Planner.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 692

(TOWN OF WINTHROP, WASHINGTON)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Winthrop has adopted its Ordinance No. 692, which in summary, amends Chapter 15.08 of the Winthrop Municipal Code titled Western Theme Exterior Construction Standards, in its entirety.

Said ordinance may be examined at the Winthrop Town Hall during regular business hours or a copy will be mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to R.C.W. 35.27.300.

Dated this 4th day of May, 2017.

Michelle Gaines – Town Clerk

Town of Winthrop, Washington

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 693

(TOWN OF WINTHROP, WASHINGTON)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Winthrop has adopted its Ordinance No. 693, which in summary, amends Ad Table 19.02.020(A) for consistency with Winthrop Municipal Code Chapter 15.08 and the Town of Winthrop Comprehensive Plan. Ordinance may be examined at the Winthrop Town Hall during regular business hours or a copy will be mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to R.C.W. 35.27.300.

Dated this 4th day of May, 2017.

Michelle Gaines – Town Clerk

Town of Winthrop, Washington

Notice of Action

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Twisp Town Council granted approval of the rezone request submitted by Mike Port of Twisp, Washington. The rezone is for Lot 2 of the proposed Piper Short Plat No.TWPSP17-01. The rezone entails amending the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Designation Map designation for the proposed Lot 2 from General Commercial to Single-Family High Density Residential and amending the Zoning Map to change the zoning from C3 to R2. The proposed lot to be rezoned is the south 60’ of parcel number 3322170276 located at 919 East Hwy 20 (corner of Marble St and Hwy 20) in the Town of Twisp, within Section 17, Township 33 N., Range 22 E.W.M.

Persons with standing may appeal this action by filing a written appeal with the Town Clerk at Twisp Town Hall no later than 4:00 pm on May 24, 2017.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC dba CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF

HAROLD R CHRISTIAN, a deceased individual; Julian

Castro, solely in his capacity as Secretary for UNITED

STATES DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT; NINE MILE RANCH

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; DOES 1 through 10,

inclusive, and ROES 1 through 10, inclusive,

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 15-2-00443-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: All Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Harold R Christian, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 46, Nine Mile Ranch Division IV Amended, as per survey recorded in Volume “L” of Surveys, pages 43, 44, 45, 46, and 47, under Auditor’s File No. 840112, Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

If developed, the property address is: 212 Nine Mile Road, Oroville, WA 98844

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 10:00 AM

DATE: Friday, May 26, 2017

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $385,232.95, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriffs Office at the address stated below.

Frank T Rogers, Sheriff’s

By: Beth Barker,

Chief Civil Deputy Okanogan County Sheriffs Department

123 – 5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, W A 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

dba

CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES

OF HAROLD R. CHRISTIAN, a deceased

individual; Julian Castro, solely in his capacity

as Secretary for UNITED STATES

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT; NINE MILE

RANCH HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION;

DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1

through 10, inclusive,

Defendants.

NO. 15-2-00443-5

ORDER OF SALE ON

REAL PROPERTY

TO OKANOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On May 3, 2016 Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company obtained

an Order of Entry of Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Okanogan,

against defendants, All Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Harold R. Christian (“Heirs’’), Julian

Castro, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban

Development (“HUD”); Nine Mile Ranch Homeowners Association (“HOA” together with Heirs

and HUD, collectively “Defendants”).

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 212 Nine Mile

Road, Oroville, WA 98844 and legally described as follows:

Lot 46, Nine Mile Ranch Division IV Amended, as per survey recorded in Volume “L” of

Surveys, pages 43, 44, 45, 46, and 47, under Auditor’s File No. 840112, Okanogan County,

Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Assessor’s Parcel Number 4028210031

Commonly referred to as: 212 Nine Mile Road, Oroville, WA 98844 referred to in the

Default Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through May 3, 2016, is $385,232.95

consisting of the following: the Judgment amount of $380,604.05 principal and interest;

$2,850.00 awarded for attorneys’ fees; $1,778.90 awarded for costs; Due to the nature of the

loan, Plaintiff waives any post-judgment interest; pursuant to paragraph 2 of the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriffs fees of an

unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrower and that the

court will establish a zero month redemption period. The Subject Property has been abandoned

for more than six months and Plaintiff reserves the right to establish a zero month redemption

period. Pursuant to RCW 61.12.093 , if the court finds that the mortgagor or his successor in

interest has abandoned said Property for six months or more, the purchaser at the Sheriffs sale

shall take title in and to such Property free from all redemption rights as provided for in RCW6.23.010 et seq. upon confirmation of the Sheriffs sale by the court. Lack of occupancy by, or by

authority of, the mortgagor or his successor in interest for a continuous period of six months or

more prior to the date of the decree of foreclosure, coupled with failure to make payments upon

the mortgage obligation within the said six month period, will be prima facie evidence of abandonment.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

WITNESS my hand and official seal this 14th Day of March 2017.

Superior Court, County of Okanogan

Charleen Groomes

By: Deputy Clerk

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP

By: Benjamin D. Petiprin,

WSBA#46071

Attorneys for Plaintiff

6100 219th St SW #480

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

206-866-5345

bpetiprin@zbslaw.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

CHARLIZE BARTON

A Minor Indian Child

DOB 09/15/2008

COURT NO.: 17-7-00023-0

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Dependency Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: JASON BARTON WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED INDIAN CHILD.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, alleging that the above named child is dependent.

1.2 A hearing will be held on JUNE 15, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing dependency.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER

TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

VIOLATION OF THIS ORDER OR SUMMONS IS SUBJECT TO A PROCEEDING FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT PURSUANT TO RCW 13.34.070. A DEPENDENCY PETITION BEGINS A PROCESS WHICH, IF THE CHILD IS FOUND DEPENDENT, MAY RESULT IN PERMANENT TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable

CHRISTOPHER CULP

Judge of the Superior Court

Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES

Clerk of the Court

Okanogan County, Washington

by: Ramona Brownlee

Deputy Clerk

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

MARQUISE BARTON

A Minor Indian Child

DOB: 08/12/2005

COURT NO.: 17-7-00024-8

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Dependency Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: JASON BARTON, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED INDIAN CHILD.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, alleging that the above named child is dependent.

1.2 A hearing will be held on JUNE 15, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing dependency.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

VIOLATION OF THIS ORDER OR SUMMONS IS SUBJECT TO A PROCEEDING FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT PURSUANT TO RCW 13.34.070. A DEPENDENCY PETITION BEGINS A PROCESS WHICH, IF THE CHILD IS FOUND DEPENDENT, MAY RESULT IN PERMANENT TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable

CHRISTOPHER CULP

Judge of the Superior Court

Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES

Clerk of the Court

Okanogan County, Washington

by: Ramona Brownlee

Deputy Clerk

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing in the matter of the application for a franchise by City of Pateros, to construct, operate and maintain waterline appurtenances thereto over, under and along a portion of County Road:

Road Number & Name: 1651, Bill Shaw Road

Mile Post: Pateros City Limits-±MP 0.86

Section: 35

Township: 30 N

Range: 23 E

Franchise begins at Pateros City Limits and ending ± MP 0.86 on OCR 1651, Bill Shaw Road

Public Hearing will be held in the office of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners, located at 123 Fifth Ave. North (Room 150), Okanogan, Washington, at 2:30 P.M. on May 16th, 2017. All interested persons may be heard in this matter. Please send written comments to Verlene Hughes, Department of Public Works, 1234-A Second Ave. South, Okanogan, WA 98840. To be timely the written comments shall be received or postmarked no later than May 12th, 2017.

Dated this 27th day of April, 2017 at Okanogan, Washington. Josh Thomson, P.E. County Engineer.

Notice of Call For Bids.

Sealed bids, plainly marked “Sno-Cat Vehicle”, will be received by Okanogan County at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office located in the Grainger Administrative Building, 123 N 5th Ave, Room 200, Okanogan, WA 98840, until 11:30 AM Pacific Time, on May 25th, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and read publicly in the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Conference room. Provisions, specifications and bid documents may be obtained from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at no charge. Information, copies of the specifications and bid documents are on file at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, 123 N 5th Ave, Room 200, Okanogan, WA 98840. Telephone 509-422-7200 or online at www.okanogansheriff.org Okanogan County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The award of this contract, if made, will be to the lowest responsible bidder meeting the specifications of the bid. This contract provides for the delivery of a sno-cat type tracked vehicle capable of carrying five occupants and or a minimum of 1000 pounds of cargo to mountain top communications sites in deep snow conditions.

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for CRP No. 9437-06 Highway 7 (Bridge South), will be received by Okanogan County at the Office of the Board of County Commissioners, located on the first floor of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 Fifth Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan, Washington. Mailed proposals must be received by no later than the last working day prior to the bid opening date. Hand carried proposals will be received only by the Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners at the address stated above until 10:45:00 A.M. Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 and will then and there be opened and publicly read. No facsimiles or electronic proposals will be accepted.

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit by certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish a satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to Okanogan County. Maps, plans and specifications are available upon payment of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $15 per USB Flash Drive or $65 per hard copy set, at the office of the County Engineer, 1234A 2nd Ave. South, Okanogan, WA 98840 or contact the Contracts Administrator at 509-422-7319. Bid proposals must be submitted on the original documents provided in the accompanying bid packet. On May 9, 2017 informational copies of the maps, plans and specifications will be on file for inspection at the office of the County Engineer at the address noted above, the County website at www.okanogancounty.org/PW and in various plan centers located in Washington. The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award. The Board of Commissioners of Okanogan County, reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in the bidding. The award of this contract, if made, will be to the lowest responsible bidder. This is a Federally Funded project that provides for the improvement of 1.88 miles of Highway 7 beginning at MP 3.43 to MP 5.31. Improvements include minor vertical and horizontal realignment, and widening. Work will include clearing & grubbing, roadway excavation including haul, embankment compaction, culvert installation, crushed surfacing base course, beam guardrail type 31, seeding, fertilizing and mulching, project temporary traffic control, trimming & cleanup, and other work, all in accordance with the Contract Plans, Contract Provisions, and the Standard Specifications.

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $551,927 within the Capital Improvement Fund 134 and will be used for remaining costs of the County’s Courthouse Energy Project. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Okanogan County 2017 Budget Amendment

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. The Board of Okanogan County Commissioners has reviewed its 2017 County Budget and determined that a Budget Amendment is necessary in order to track and monitor its budget more effectively and efficiently. The Public Hearing will be held in the Commissioners Auditorium in the Virginia Grainger Building located at 123 5th Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan, Washington.

Verbal testimony will be taken. Written comments may be submitted at the hearing. Written comments will be accepted prior to the hearing and may be submitted in writing to Laleña Johns, Clerk of the Board, at 123 5th Ave N Ste 150, Okanogan, WA 98840 or electronically by email to ljohns@co.okanogan.wa.us.

Notice of Call For Bids

Sealed bids, plainly marked “Sheriff Pickup”, will be received by Okanogan County at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office located in the Grainger Administrative Building, 123 N 5th Ave, Room 200, Okanogan, WA 98840, until 11:30 AM Pacific Time, on May 25th, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and read publicly in the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Conference room. Provisions, specifications and bid documents may be obtained from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at no charge. Information, copies of the specifications and bid documents are on file at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, 123 N 5th Ave, Room 200, Okanogan, WA 98840. Telephone 509-422-7200. Okanogan County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The award of this contract, if made, will be to the lowest responsible bidder meeting the specifications of the bid. This contract provides for the delivery of one four wheel drive, ¾ ton, crew cab pickup.

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 2:45 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $40,000 from Vehicle Reserve Fund 197 to Contingency Reserve Fund 001.015 for a previous Coroner’s Budget Supplement. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $55,620 from Lodging Tax Fund 126 Capital Expenditure Line to the Ending Fund Balance for the purpose of unallocating funds for the Fairgrounds Grandstand Project as the commissioners rejected the 2017 contract. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Middleton Administrative Variance 2017-1 (parcel 4920970000)

Proponent: James & Tiffany Forslund

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: May 30, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 4027220165, 4027220167, 4950030100, 4950030303 & 4950030304)

Proponent: Redies Limited, LLC

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: May 30, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3729173015 & 3729173014)

Proponent: Dan Linnell

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: May 30, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3527073005 & 3527073006)

Proponent: James & Marilyn Blue

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: May 30, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 8875300101 & 8875300300)

Proponent: Gary, Gabriele & Valerie Sukovaty

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: May 30, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Notice of Final Decision

Braman SE 2017-3

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Richard Braman has submitted a Joint Aquatic Resource Permit Application (JARPA) for an Okanogan County Shoreline Exemption.

The project will remove existing culverts and associated concrete sill. Install a 30 foot full span bridge. Construct drivable dip or install relief culvert in driveway on east side of stream. The project is on parcels 3531073004 Township 35 North, Range 31 E.W.M. in Section 07, approximately 12.5 miles easterly of the Town of Tonasket, WA.

Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

