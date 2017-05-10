Low-income seniors can once again apply for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program coordinated by Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington. Eligible seniors can apply for a $40 voucher to redeem at participating farmers markets and farm stores for fresh fruit, vegetables and honey.

Program representatives will be in the Methow Valley on June 9, at the Methow Valley Senior Center in Twisp, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants must be at least 60 years old with an income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Bring a Washington state driverâ€™s license or photo identification card.

For information, call Kathy Wright at (509) 88-0700 ext. 235, (800) 572-4459 ext. 235, or email wrighka@dshs.wa.gov.