New owner envisions restaurant, gathering spot

By Ann McCreary

Joe Marver, new owner of the former Twisp River Pub, envisions restoring the extensively burned building as a traditional restaurant and event venue, and is looking for local investors to help make it happen.

Marver, who owns Twisp River Suites next to the pub property, purchased the land and building from pub owner Aaron Studen in March. He has been developing concepts for a new business and has surveyed local residents for their ideas.

“I’m thinking of calling it the Twisp River Hub,” Marver said last week.

He wants it to be a gathering place for local residents to eat, listen to music and hold community events, as it was in the past.

“The pub was used by locals. Tourists too, but locals were its bread and butter,” Marver said. He wants investors “to be locals only.”

The pub’s location next to his hotel made it a convenient place for his guests to eat, he said.

An arson fire caused extensive damage to the pub in February 2016. An investigation of the fire led by Twisp Police Chief Paul Budrow is still open.

Marver presented his concept for the Twisp River Hub at a Methow Investment Network meeting hosted by TwispWorks last week. The investment network connects local business owners who need capital to start up or grow with investors who want to put their money to work in the Methow Valley.

“We are currently in the research and development phase of making this happen,” Marver said in remarks prepared for the meeting.

He said he is working with a restaurant consultant to help develop the idea and connect with potential restaurateurs interested in the project.

“Development of the Hub will only happen once there is solid plan and capable team in place. The Twisp River Suites would not be responsible for running a restaurant,” Marver said.

Asking locals

Joe Marver, who purchased the Twisp River Pub property in March, envisions a new eatery and event venue called the “Twisp River Hub.”

To find out what locals think about the future of the former Twisp River Pub, Marver circulated an informal survey asking for feedback on concepts for future development. He said he handed the questionnaire out to a random sampling of local residents.

One option presented in the survey called for creating a traditional restaurant and event venue, managed by a local or outside restaurateur to be “efficient, reliable and stable.”

A separately run ice cream and espresso shop at the front of the building by Highway 20 and outdoor seating were also suggested.

Another option proposed renovating the current space to include multiple independently run food stalls and a full bar. The proposal envisioned a rooftop beer garden or coffee shop.

Based on feedback from about 50 locals, Marver said people want a “vibe” that is family-friendly, unpretentious and casual. They also favored a venue to display art and host music and community events, with standard pub fare and some diversity in the menu.

People want to keep the outdoor beer garden, and expressed interest in a potential rooftop space and a kids’ play space, the survey showed.

As part of his survey, Marver asked people to contact him if they are interested in investing, managing or being involved in the Hub.

“People have been receptive. A few have approached me,” Marver said.

The early morning fire on Feb. 29, 2016 began in an office toward the back of the building, next to the kitchen. That portion of the building was the most badly damaged.

The fire was mostly contained to the back of the building, but the restaurant and bar area toward the front of the building sustained significant damage from water and smoke.

Open investigation

The fire was determined to be arson, and the investigation remains open, said Budrow.

“We’re still waiting on the State Patrol Crime Lab” for results on evidence provided as part of the investigation, Budrow said.

The key piece of evidence sent to the lab is video from security cameras that were mounted in the Twisp River Pub, Budrow said. He is waiting for the crime lab to determine whether the video survived the fire and whether it provides any information about the arson.

The pub arson investigation has a lower priority for the crime lab than other crimes that involve personal injury or death, Budrow said.

A separate investigation was completed by the company that insured the pub, Mutual of Enumclaw, and Studen said the company “paid the limit of the policy.”

Because of the smoke and water damage, much of the restaurant interior will probably need to be stripped down to the frame, Marver said.

Most furnishings and equipment have been removed from the building, including the beer brewing equipment that is still owned by Studen.

“I am contemplating rebuilding the brewery without the restaurant,” Studen said.

“I still have the ‘Methow Valley Brewing’ name licensed and some of the equipment,” he said. “I’m look for potential partners to take that on.”

Marver purchased the building and property for $250,000, and expects the Hub development would require at least $1 million.

Work on restoring the interior will begin “in a couple of weeks,” and Marver said he hopes to open the new restaurant during the spring of 2018.

The Twisp River Suites hotel will observe its fifth anniversary with a celebration on June 22, and a portion of the evening will be held in the pub’s outdoor beer garden, Marver said.