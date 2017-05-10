Roads to two Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife campgrounds and nearby recreation areas in the Methow Valley have been closed by severe erosion and flooding.

Two campgrounds in that area – Bear Creek campground #2 (also known as Lower Bear Creek campground) and Cougar Lake campground – are technically open, but there is no vehicle access to them. There is already some flooding at the campgrounds and, with snowmelt, risks will increase, said Brandon Troyer, manager of the Methow Wildlife Area.

“I would use discretion about where to camp – if the water comes down those drainages, it could be dangerous,” said Troyer.

Many roads in the area – both U.S. Forest Service and Okanogan County roads – are blown out and not passable, said Troyer. “They’re just looking to get stuck, if anyone tries to get through,” he said. Cougar Lake Road and the access road to Lower Bear Creek campground are closed to vehicles.

People wanting to get to Beaver Creek Campground and Campbell Lake in the Methow Wildlife Area must take Lester Road. Access from Upper Beaver Creek Road, which has been damaged from erosion and flooding, is not possible.

Troyer is particularly concerned that people have been illegally driving overland and damaging the wildlife area to get around washed-out roads.

In northeastern Okanogan County, several campgrounds and roads on the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area are closed, as follows:

• Sinlahekin Road from Reflection Pond to Blue Lake

• Fish Lake West and Southwest campground

• Sinlahekin Creek campground

• Southeast Forde Lake campground

• Reflection Pond campground

• Conners Lake campground

In the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area, the following are closed:

• Hess Lake Road

• Parking lot for the Coulee Creek trailhead

More rain is expected in the area this week, so the closures will be in effect indefinitely.

Signs will be posted at the closed areas.