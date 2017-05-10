The filing period for candidates who want to appear on the Aug. 1 primary ballot begins Monday (May 15) and continues through May 19. All declaration-of-candidacy forms must be at the Okanogan County Auditorâ€™s Office by 4:30 p.m. on May 19. For non-partisan offices that draw no candidates, there will be a special extended three-day filing period from May 23-25 if necessary.
All candidates must be registered voters in the geographic area represented by the office.
Some declaration of candidacy forms must be accompanied by a filing fee. Check the auditorâ€™s website at wei.sos.wa.gov/county/okanogan/en/elections/Pages/Offices-Open-for-Election.aspx, for a list of open offices and fees, if any.
Declaration of candidacy forms will be available at the auditorâ€™s office or can be downloaded from the Secretary of States web page, www.sos.wa.gov/elections/CandidateFiling.aspx. Any candidate may withdraw in writing through May 22.
During filing week only, candidates can file on line, both at home or in the auditorâ€™s office. Go to vote.wa.gov/okanogan, and follow the links.Â If a filing fee is required, the fee must be paid by the end of filing before the online filing will be accepted.
All newly elected officials will take office in January 2018.
Offices up for election in the Methow Valley
7th Legislative District
State SenatorÂ Shelly Short -year unexpired term
State Representative Pos. 1
Jacquelin Maycumber -year unexpired term
Hospital District #1 (Three Rivers)
Commissioner Pos. #1 (At Large) Vicki Orford -year term
Commissioner Pos. #5 (At Large)
Tracy Shrable -year term
Town of Twisp
Council Pos. #1Â Josh Thomson
4-year short and full term
Council Pos. #2Â Aaron Studen
4-year term
Council Pos. #3Â Alan Caswell
2-year unexpired term
Town of Winthrop
Council Pos. #1Â Rick Northcott
4-year term
Council Pos. #2Â Michael Strulic
4-year term
Council Pos. #3Â Ben Nelson
2-year unexpired term
Council Pos. #4Â Kellen Northcott
2-year unexpired term
Council Pos. #5Â Robert DeHart
2-year unexpired term
MayorÂ Anne Acheson
4-year short and full term
Methow Valley School District
Director Pos. #2Â Dana Stromberger
4-year term
Director Pos. #4 (at large)
Gary L. Marchbank -year term
Fire District #6
Commissioner Pos. #3
Jerry Palm -year term
Cemetery District #1
Commissioner Pos. #1Â Gary L Marchbank -year term
Commissioner Pos. #3Â Leanna J Melton -year unexpired term
Cemetery District #2
Commissioner Pos. #2
Leone Edson -year term