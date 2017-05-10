The filing period for candidates who want to appear on the Aug. 1 primary ballot begins Monday (May 15) and continues through May 19. All declaration-of-candidacy forms must be at the Okanogan County Auditorâ€™s Office by 4:30 p.m. on May 19. For non-partisan offices that draw no candidates, there will be a special extended three-day filing period from May 23-25 if necessary.

All candidates must be registered voters in the geographic area represented by the office.

Some declaration of candidacy forms must be accompanied by a filing fee. Check the auditorâ€™s website at wei.sos.wa.gov/county/okanogan/en/elections/Pages/Offices-Open-for-Election.aspx, for a list of open offices and fees, if any.

Declaration of candidacy forms will be available at the auditorâ€™s office or can be downloaded from the Secretary of States web page, www.sos.wa.gov/elections/CandidateFiling.aspx. Any candidate may withdraw in writing through May 22.

During filing week only, candidates can file on line, both at home or in the auditorâ€™s office. Go to vote.wa.gov/okanogan, and follow the links.Â If a filing fee is required, the fee must be paid by the end of filing before the online filing will be accepted.

All newly elected officials will take office in January 2018.

Offices up for election in the Methow Valley

7th Legislative District

State SenatorÂ Shelly Short -year unexpired term

State Representative Pos. 1

Jacquelin Maycumber -year unexpired term

Hospital District #1 (Three Rivers)

Commissioner Pos. #1 (At Large) Vicki Orford -year term

Commissioner Pos. #5 (At Large)

Tracy Shrable -year term

Town of Twisp

Council Pos. #1Â Josh Thomson

4-year short and full term

Council Pos. #2Â Aaron Studen

4-year term

Council Pos. #3Â Alan Caswell

2-year unexpired term

Town of Winthrop

Council Pos. #1Â Rick Northcott

4-year term

Council Pos. #2Â Michael Strulic

4-year term

Council Pos. #3Â Ben Nelson

2-year unexpired term

Council Pos. #4Â Kellen Northcott

2-year unexpired term

Council Pos. #5Â Robert DeHart

2-year unexpired term

MayorÂ Anne Acheson

4-year short and full term

Methow Valley School District

Director Pos. #2Â Dana Stromberger

4-year term

Director Pos. #4 (at large)

Gary L. Marchbank -year term

Fire District #6

Commissioner Pos. #3

Jerry Palm -year term

Cemetery District #1

Commissioner Pos. #1Â Gary L Marchbank -year term

Commissioner Pos. #3Â Leanna J Melton -year unexpired term

Cemetery District #2

Commissioner Pos. #2

Leone Edson -year term