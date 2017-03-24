We are hoping that our customers enjoy our special sales. A lot of hours and work go into getting ready for one. One of the volunteers takes on the job of heading a sale up, and we all pitch in and help.

We cannot display everything we get, so a lot of the very nice seasonal things are saved for the sales.

These special sales help us make enough extra money to put back into the community in scholarships and in other ways — the pool for example. Also, it’s a way to get a new summer wardrobe for very little money. There are several racks of brand new dresses with the tags still on them

As soon as the Spring Sale is over, we will be moving out the winter clothes in the clothing room and putting in the summer clothes. This helps us rotate with the seasons.

The Spring and Summer sale starts April 8, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., along with the beginning of the Methow Valley Farmers market. There are many wonderful Easter clothes and items also.

Lola Cheek was the winner of the shamrock plant last Friday — St. Patrick’s Day — for having on the most green.

We got to wish Cecilia Campbell a happy birthday Friday — 96 years young and still painting pretty pictures.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp . Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, MARCH 23: Macaroni and cheese, beets, garden salad, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, dessert.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24: Baked fish, garlic mashed potatoes, Oriental vegetables, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, berry cobbler.

MONDAY, MARCH 27: Kitchen closed for training.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Caesar salad, pears, garlic bread, dessert.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31: Roast beef, potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, kale salad, apricots, whole wheat roll, dessert.