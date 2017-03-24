Request cites ‘appearance of favoritism’

By Marcy Stamper

Citing a “strong appearance of favoritism” and a failure “to defend the public interest in public roads,” a group called the Okanogan Open Roads Coalition has asked the county’s prosecuting attorney and chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney to recuse themselves in a quiet-title lawsuit filed against the county this month by Gamble Land and Timber.

The lawsuit filed by Gamble seeks to declare a nearly 8-mile portion of French Creek Road private property.

The recusal demand, sent to Okanogan County Prosecutor Karl Sloan and Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Albert Lin by Barnett Kalikow, attorney for the Open Roads Coalition on March 15, gives several reasons for the coalition’s concerns about bias. It asks the prosecutor to have the Washington attorney general appoint a special deputy attorney, without any ties to any party in the case, to represent the county.

The quiet-title lawsuit seeks to confirm that that portion of French Creek Road is part of Gamble Land’s private property, not a county road. It says Gamble built the road and the county did not compensate the landowners when it adopted the road by resolution in 1955.

Kalikow’s letter alleges that Lin failed to provide information to members of the public who wanted to know if a quiet title or other action had been filed to close county roads. Lin told them to file a records request and said the inquiry amounted to a request for legal advice. “Both of these positions are legal nonsense,” wrote Kalikow.

At the same time, Lin “was happy to provide legal counsel” to Jon Wyss, an agent of one of the parties to the lawsuit, Kalikow charged in the letter. He pointed to an email exchange from this January where Lin provided Wyss with a list of all the provisions in state law for removing a road from a county system.

A quiet-title action is typically used when two parties claim a title or interest in the same piece of real property, said Kalikow in an interview this week. It’s generally used for something like determining where a fence line is. “I’ve never heard of using quiet title to vacate a road,” he said.

The parties suing for quiet title are saying, “It’s not a road, it’s never been a road, and we want it,” said Kalikow.

History of conflicts alleged

The request for recusal also charges that Lin “unlawfully arranged to by-pass the statutory requirements of service on the auditor by accepting service himself on behalf of the county” [italics in original]. Kalikow cited a state law that requires service on the auditor when the defendant is a governmental body.

The letter charges that Lin’s action is “an effort to deprive the public of notice of the lawsuit in a repeat of the covert action of 2008.”

In the 2008 case, Gamble Land successfully sought to quiet title to Whitestone Canyon Road near Brewster. Kalikow references correspondence from 2008 between Jay Johnson, an attorney for Gamble, and former Okanogan County Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Stephen Bozarth, in which Johnson consulted Bozarth before filing a lawsuit to settle ownership of Whitestone Canyon Road by quiet title.

“Before filing the Complaint, I thought it would be a good idea for you to review it and provide any comments/thoughts you have regarding the form of the Complaint,” wrote Johnson in an email to Bozarth on July 7, 2008.

In the same email, Johnson asked if Bozarth would be willing to accept service of the summons and complaint on behalf of the county.

In an email sent to Johnson the following day, Bozarth suggested, “you may want to add some language regarding the lack of any evidence of intent by the landowner(s) to dedicate a road for public purpose.”

Bozarth also declined to accept service of the complaint. “I know I said I would accept it, but on second thought you should probably just go ahead and serve it on the auditor per the statute given the scrutiny this may be subjected to down the road,” he wrote.

In December 2008, a quiet-title judgment filed in Okanogan County Superior Court found that the county had “no right, title or interest” in Whitestone Canyon Road and that the title belonged to Gamble Land and two members of the Gebbers family.

By filing a quiet-title lawsuit over Whitestone Canyon Road instead of following the public process for vacating a road, “No one knew, because that’s not how you vacate roads,” said Kalikow this week.

French Creek Road dispute

The recusal request also references a 2009 email exchange between Bozarth and Johnson. Johnson was representing property owners Jim Weddle and Gebbers Farms, who had petitioned the county to vacate part of French Creek Road – the same section at issue in the quiet-title lawsuit filed this month. In the recusal request, Kalikow alleges that the exchange shows “the original illegal gating of the road was actually counseled and promoted by your office in a strategy engineered by your office” [italics in original].

The emails were obtained through a public records request and provided to the Methow Valley News by a member of the public.

Okanogan County denied the allegations in the current French Creek quiet-title lawsuit. The March 7 response, signed by Lin and Special Deputy Prosecutor Alexander Mackie, characterizes the charges as “vague and incomplete” and outside the statute of limitations.

“To cut to the chase, it’s my opinion that the prosecutor’s office, having behind-the-scenes discussions in the past with Gebbers and Gamble Land on vacating roads, creates a conflict and they should recuse themselves,” said Kalikow this week. “We need to get someone else in there with no ax to grind and no appearance of partiality.”

The Open Roads coalition was formed recently by members of the public concerned about maintaining access to public right-of-way and public lands, said Lorah Super, one of the group’s members. Super, Craig Olson and Kevin Creager, who all own property on roads affected by various closures, are named in the recusal request.

The letter asks the prosecutors to respond with a recusal by the end of the day on March 21; otherwise, the Open Roads Coalition plans to contact the Washington attorney general. As of press time on March 21, no response had been received.