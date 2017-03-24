Make it Swaram Creek

Dear Editor:

It’s hard to let go of our own traditions, but sometimes it is necessary. I’m an herbalist and up until recently, there was a medicinal plant that was commonly referred to with a name that was considered to be both derogatory and offensive, especially to many First Nations people. As more people became aware of the painful connotations of this word, they took it upon themselves to educate people about it, as well as change the common name of the plant from squaw vine to partridgeberry (Mitchella repens). Some herbalists had to change their product labels, others had to update their books, articles, etc. But as inconvenient as this was, it’s the ethical thing to do.

If you take just a moment I’ll bet you can think of other derogatory terms that were historically used to refer to people but are not acceptable in our modern society. We wouldn’t fight to maintain those names on streets, plants or anywhere. This is no different. I support the efforts to change the lower valley road name to Swaram Creek.

Rosalee de la Forêt, Carlton

Carlberg for OCEC board

Dear Editor:

I’ll vote for Sara Carlberg for the Okanogan County Electric Cooperative board. She has years of experience as a business executive. She moves step-by-step with fellow workers. She pays attention to details. She’s lively, has excellent judgment, and works well with others on a team. She has strong communication and computer skills. She has shown her loyalty to the customers that she’s served. She’ll bring perspective to the OCEC board. She’ll listen to the members, staff and fellow board members. She will find refreshing new ways of looking at and solving problems. She’s quick to see things that can be improved. I know these things because I worked with Ralph and Sara as we started the Methow At Home organization a couple of years ago. She’ll serve us well on the co-op board.

Sara and her husband, Ralph, have been in the valley full-time for nearly three years. Before that she was a half-timer for years. She remembers the problems with the old rate schedule.

In her career, she worked in executive positions for two different large companies, Chevron and Weyerhaeuser. She’ll do well contributing to OCEC because of her experience at Chevron, where she spent years working in the energy supply and distribution area.

Sara applied for the open board position in 2015. She’s been attending the OCEC board meetings and has already contributed some ideas that fit into the board’s continuing discussion of fair and equitable rates and fees, as well as oversight of costs. I know she’ll jump energetically into the position. She favors reliable electricity supply and distribution. She’s for predictability and consistency of rates for our businesses, farms and homes.

Please join me in voting for her as director for the OCEC board when you receive your ballot.

Dave Sabold, Winthrop

Consider all available science

Dear Editor:

“We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.” — Albert Einstein

We have embarked upon a new world wherein climate change has taken center stage. We need to think outside of a box of comfort and familiarity to which we have become accustomed. If we look no deeper than the surface, the U.S. Forest Service’s Mission Restoration Project looks like a quick fix to remedy a big problem — “catastrophic” wildfire. However, looking deeper, we realize that the Forest Service is operating as if it’s business as usual. The Forest Service talks about “fuels reduction” yet, after drought and wind, three factors indisputably exacerbate wildfire: fire suppression, cattle grazing and large-scale commercial logging. The Forest Service has no intention of altering these customary modes of operation. The Mission Restoration Project is a thin veneer for timber extraction while lacking necessary funding for actual restoration activity, monitoring and follow-through.

The Forest Service claims they’ve availed themselves of the “best available science,” yet further research reveals that their solution is just more of the same — fire suppression, cattle grazing and logging — which lead to this current predicament. Protecting structures and land from fire ignition by fire-wising is the best, responsible effort for safety and preservation of homes and critical infrastructure. The Forest Service could be more proactive by thinning the forest adjacent to homes and community infrastructure, not in the remote forest where wildfire should be allowed to burn, thus reinstating natural fire regimes.

Perhaps the Forest Service could take its computer-generated Individuals, Clumps and Openings-method (ICO) of logging and practice on 100 acres where they could perform all the steps of the experiment, e.g., application, monitor and follow-through. If successful, the community and Forest Service together could decide to implement this method on a larger area. To simply give ICO free rein before proving itself of benefit could be disastrous.

The Forest Service needs our voices and opinions to help shape policy for this new time in our valley and we need the agency to broadmindedly alter its policies and consider other available science.

Joanne Cooper, Carlton

The public’s real interest

Dear Editor:

Re: David Hopkins’ letter (March 15) dismissing all concerns that have been aired regarding the U.S. Forest Service’s Mission Project.

Mr. Hopkins points out that out of an analysis area of 50,200 acres, about 2,000 acres are slated for commercial logging. He neglects to mention that approximately 15,000 acres of the analysis area is in designated wilderness, and thus essentially off the table. In addition, much of the remaining acreage is shrub-steppe and not forest (e.g., 30 percent of the Libby Creek area). So, in the forested acreage available for logging, the impact is much higher than he acknowledges.

Mr. Hopkins claims that the commercial timber sale is not core to the Mission Project, and offers a laundry list of other components included in the proposal. However, many of these additional components are either ongoing, funded by outside third parties, or not funded at all. There is no reason they could not be considered on their own merits (and drawbacks) separate from the commercial harvest. I think Mr. Hopkins would agree, though, that the Forest Service will not consider a Mission Project without commercial logging — regardless of whether other proposed activities are funded and completed.

I share his concern about the current administration’s potential to damage our public lands (among other things). However, he does not make it clear that large-scale logging in the name of fire safety is thoroughly embraced by those whose actions he fears.

Hopkins devalues the role of natural processes outside designated wilderness, and puts his faith in industrial intervention instead of nature to correct the impacts of poor past management. He starts from the assumption that designating the Mission “segment of our forest … for timber management …” is in the public’s best interest. I believe that interest is best served by promoting this area’s watershed functions, wildland character and unique beauty.

Chris Frue, Carlton

