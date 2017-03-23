By Don Nelson

A few issues persist as the Winthrop Town Council moves toward a public hearing, and eventual adoption, of revisions to the town’s Westernization code.

At last week’s Town Council meeting, council members reviewed details of the most recent changes to the proposed revision, and audience members reiterated a couple of familiar themes: authenticity and enforcement.

Longtime Winthrop business owner John Lester, who took part in the original Westernization planning and implementation in the early 1970s, implored the council — as he has in the past — to effectively enforce the code’s requirements for how businesses in the downtown district are required to look.

Lester said the previous iterations of the ordinance “have failed because of lack of enforcement.” He said enforcement should be handled by the marshal’s office after a determination of noncompliance is made by town officials. “I don’t think it’s the council or mayor’s job, it’s not the [code] administrator’s job, and it’s not the Westernization Architecture Committee’s job,” Lester said.

Lester also objected to provisions in the revised ordinance that exempt some town-owned structures from Westernization code requirements, because of potential costs to the town. “The town, above all, should be setting the example of how it should be done,” he said. “Money is a lousy excuse … the suggested letter of intent, that you will do the best you can [to conform with the code] is just a waste of paper.”

Lester’s wife, Carol, said in a written statement to the council that she agreed with her husband’s assessment of an ongoing lack of enforcement.

“What happens is that no one does the enforcement and as time goes by, the people with the building or sign project think everything is OK and that’s one they slipped by the city,” she said.

Kristen Smith, a member of the committee that has been working on the code revisions, said that “the committee feels that the town has to also comply with the same guidelines … we can’t have exceptions to that.”

“The town should be the leader — the most compliant,” Smith said.

Winthrop’s economy depends heavily on its Westernization theme, Smith said.

“When the town doesn’t comply, it’s a complete and utter abuse of power,” she said.

Money the town spends on its own compliance should be regarded as an investment in the town’s future, Smith added.

Council member Rick Northcott said some compliance may be cost-prohibitive for the town. But he agreed with John Lester that enforcement must by improved. “The process should be clear and corrective, and punishment should not be left to the administrator,” Northcott said. “It should be a law enforcement responsibility.”

The council is moving toward scheduling a public hearing on the proposed code revision.

The goal of the code revision is to make it “easier to understand and easier to administer,” according to a memo to the council from the Westernization Design Review Board. That is the new name for the Westernization Architectural Committee — more commonly called the “westernization committee” — that administers the code.

Winthrop’s Westernization theme is based on replicating the design and construction typical of western frontier communities between 1850 and 1900. The code spells out in detail what that means for businesses in the downtown Westernization district, where conformance and authenticity are considered key to the town’s success in drawing visitors.

Westernization was adopted and embraced at about the same time the North Cascades Highway opened in 1972, to increase tourism interest in the town. The Westernization code and its enforcement have been a nearly constant matter of discussion — and debate — ever since.