Town council discusses pressures to take an advocacy role

By Don Nelson

Local elected boards and councils are increasingly being asked, on behalf of their constituents, to endorse certain causes, urge other government entities or officials to action, or oppose an expected action.

But should such advocacy, especially when it is politically tinged, be the role of groups like the Twisp and Winthrop town councils, or similar elected bodies?

The Twisp Town Council took up that issue at its meeting last week, and council members informally concluded that for the most part they should stick to town business.

By coincidence, a case in point came up at the start of the council’s meeting during the public comment period. Former council member Dwight Filer asked the council to adopt a resolution urging Congressman Dan Newhouse to hold a town meeting so his 4th District constituents can talk to him directly about the upcoming discussion and vote on the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s a pretty innocuous request, I think,” Filer told the council.

Maybe so, but it’s not one the council is likely to act on, later discussion seemed to indicate.

Mayor Soo Ing-Moody said that requests for council action or statements on topics “not directly related to town functions” are becoming more frequent.

“What is our work here? What should we focus on?” the mayor asked.

Council member Hans Smith said the council should be a nonpartisan body. “We have town business to deal with,” he said. Going off-topic into politically sensitive areas “could lead to unproductive discussions and divisiveness.”

It’s up to the elected group, Smith said, to decide, “what is the appropriate work of the council?”

“We’re going to be asked to respond to things that are going on at an electoral level way above the council,” Smith added.

Council member John Fleming said that he was concerned that the council could “get bogged down in issues we haven’t previously dealt with, and get too far away from the nitty gritty of town work.”

“I don’t want to get entangled in issues that are not our priority,” Fleming added.

Council member Josh Thomson said he was concerned that politics could be unnecessarily polarizing and “get in the way of us doing our job.”

“I don’t want to get sidetracked from our roles,” council member Aaron Studen said.

However, Studen said — and other council members agreed — there are some issues such as proposed mining in the Methow headwaters that can have a significant impact on the town’s well-being. In that case, he said, the town’s support would be appropriate. “It was an important enough issue to take a stand against mining,” he said.

Other issues, such as whether grizzly bears should be reintroduced into the North Cascades, should be given a pass, Studen said. “We need to decide which ones are going to affect people in the city limits,” he said.

“Until we have grizzly bears running through the middle of town, I think we should stay away from this,” Studen added.

“It’s not our job to be exerting pressure in realms that we are not primarily involved in,” Fleming said. For instance, he said, “it’s not the council’s responsibility to be the lever to get him [Congressman Newhouse] here.”

Ing-Moody said she was also concerned about setting precedents for considering future similar requests. “We could get into some muddy waters pretty quickly,” she said.

Ing-Moody noted that her role as the town’s representative, she has to work effectively with other politicians at the local, county, state and federal level, so she is “very careful about taking positions.”

The mayor said she had the sense of the council’s position, and that no formal action was necessary.