By Don Nelson

Lauren Fitzmaurice took first place in the girls’ long jump, and Emerson Worrell turned in impressive performances in the boys’ 800- and 1,600-meter races, as the Liberty Bell High School track team faced its first competition of the season at the Bridgeport Jamboree on March 16.

Fitzmaurice reached 15 feet, 7 inches to win the long jump. Her personal record is 16 feet, 1 inch, good for third place on the Liberty Bell all-time records list. Willow Temple jumped 13 feet, 6 inches to tie for sixth place, and Liliana Hart-Beck was 16th with a jump of 10 feet, 2 inches.

Other strong early-season performances for the girls were turned in by Maya Sheely, second in the 400M run with a time of 1:06.56 and fourth in the 200M in 28.63; Ava Mott, second in the 800M run with a time of 2:44.2; Icel Sukovaty, second in the 1,600M with a time of 6:18.5; and Athena Milani, seventh in the 200M with a time of 29.44 and also seventh in the 400M with a time of 1:09.06. Fitzmaurice also finished fourth in the 800M run, in 2:46.2.

Temple finished 20th in the 100M, while Haley Post was 25th, Cece Odell 26th and Hart-Beck 44th. Danielle Mott was 17th in the 200M, and Odell was 20th. Mott took eighth place in the 400M; Sukovaty was ninth in the 800M; and Post was 20th in the discus.

Worrell claimed third place in the 800M in 2:21, and second in the 1,600M with a time of 5:00.7. Zane Herrera took seventh in the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, just 4.5 inches short of his personal record. Herrera was also 18th in the discus.

Other performances: Seth Stevie, seventh in the 100M and 12th in the shot put; Brayden White, 11th in the 100M and 11th in the 200M; Brady Moriarty, 27th in the 100M and 24th in the shot put; Will Jennings, 47th in the 100M and 27th in the 200M; Kaleb Mowen, 13th in the shot put and 36th in the discus; Tanner White, 31st in the shot put and 14th in the discus.

The scheduled Oroville Invitational on March 18 was canceled because of poor field conditions. Liberty Bell will compete in the Ray Cross Invitational at Ephrata on Saturday (March 25).