Okanogan County Fire District #6

is accepting bid proposals for two (2) 500 gallon Wildland Brush Trucks. Bid proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. April 10th 2017. Bid proposals will be opened at 2:00 p.m. April 10th 2017 at the District office 434 W 2nd Ave Twisp, WA. Bids may be sent to P.O. Box 895 Winthrop, WA 98862. Complete specifications may be obtain from the Interim Chief. Please mark bid proposals “WILDLAND BRUSH TRUCK BID”

Interim Chief Cody Acord can be contacted at the District office Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00p.m., Phone: 509-997-2981, Email: cacord@okanogancountyfd6.com.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2017.

Request for Bids

CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA NATION

Eightmile Ranch Acclimation Pond

The Yakama Nation’s Mid-Columbia Coho Reintroduction Project (MCCRP) is requesting bids for construction of a juvenile salmon acclimation pond to be installed on the USFS Eightmile Ranch, adjacent to the Chewuch River. Construction is scheduled to begin in June of 2017.

This Contract provides for the construction of approximately 1,300 lineal feet of 24-inch Plastic Irrigation Pipe (PIP) to supply the proposed approximately 90,000 cubic yard acclimation pond. Construction includes approximately 100 lineal feet of 18-inch PIP discharge pipe, a river intake structure, settling vault, pond discharge structure, and electrical and telemetry. The project includes in-river dewatering, excavation and backfill, and site restorations all in accordance with the attached Contract Plans, Special Provisions, and Standard Specifications.

By the close of business on Friday April 21, 2017, each contractor must have completed and submitted a signed copy of the Eightmile Ranch Acclimation Pond Project bid documents to be eligible for award of this contract. Additionally, bid prices need to be valid for at least 60 days. All bid materials must be either hand delivered, sent by parcel delivery service or postal mail to:

Yakama Nation

Attn: Tana Hoptowit, Eightmile Ranch Project

PO Box 151

Toppenish WA, 98948

(Shipping address: 401 Fort Road, Toppenish, WA 98948)

The work shall be physically complete within 60 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. The project will be conducted between June 1 and October 31, 2017 with an in-water work window between July 1 and 31. Equipment and materials staging and construction may begin in early June, depending on ground conditions and ranch operations. Project Biologist will coordinate with USFS ranch manager to secure a set date. The in-water work window is a time of year when ESA-listed juvenile and adult salmon and steelhead may be present in or near the project area so turbidity control via cofferdam systems will be of the utmost importance. The winning contractor will understand the magnitude of this project and be equipped to perform all necessary elements for a project of this type within a critical habitat stream. The winning contractor will have extensive experience in the following: pipe

Please follow the instructions below to access Eightmile Ranch Acclimation Pond project information:

1. Type in the following URL in the internet browser bar and hit ENTER to load page. http://yakamafish-nsn.gov/restore/projects/eightmile-ranch-acclimation-pond-project

OR type: http://yakamafish-nsn.gov and on the homepage scroll down and under “Latest News” headline, click on the link for “Contractor bids being accepted for: Eightmile Ranch Acclimation Pond, and click on the link to bring you to the project page.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2017.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING TIME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that the Three Rivers Hospital Board of Commissioners will move its regular monthly meeting to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in the McKinley Building Conference Room, 507 Hospital Way, Brewster WA 98812.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 22, 2017.

NOTICE OF QUORUM

Notice is hereby given that a quorum of the Three Rivers Hospital Board of Commissioners will attend an Okanogan County Finance Committee meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan WA 98840.

The finance committee will discuss allocation of property tax revenues for the hospital district. Hospital commissioners will not take action or participate in any decisions made by the finance committee.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 22, 2017.

Notice of Public Hearing on Application for Rezone

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Twisp Planning Commission will hold an open record public hearing at 5:00 pm on April 12, 2017 at Twisp Town Hall on an application submitted by Mike Port (DBA Raw Otter) of Twisp, Washington for the rezone of Lot 2 of the proposed Port Short Plat No.TWPSP17-01 to the Town of Twisp. The proposal entails amending the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Designation Map designation for the proposed Lot 2 from General Commercial to Single-Family High Density Residential and amending the Zoning Map to change the zoning from C3 to R2. The proposed lot to be rezoned is the south 60’ of parcel number 3322170276 located at 919 East Hwy 20 (corner of Marble St and Hwy 20) in the Town of Twisp, within Section 17, Township 33 N., Range 22 E.W.M.

Persons wishing to view project information may contact Twisp Town Hall, 118 S. Glover Street, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday. Written comments must be submitted to the Town of Twisp, P.O. Box 278, Twisp, WA 98856, no later than 5:00 PM, Wednesday April 12, 2017. For further information contact Kurt Danison at (509) 997-4081.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 22, 2017.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

VIOLET MARIE KING

A Minor Child

DOB: 01/21/2015

COURT NO.: 17-7-00016-7

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Termination Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: MARTIN HOFFMAN Jr & ANASTASIA KING, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILDREN.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, seeking to terminate your parental rights.

1.2 A hearing will be held on Thursday, MAY 4th, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence permanently terminating your parental rights.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS

Dated this 8th day of March, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP Judge of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES Clerk to the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

By: Kathleen Descoteaux.

Deputy Clerk

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 15, 22, 29, 2017 and the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on March 16, 23, 30, 2017. OVG#747612.

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:30 PM Tuesday, March 28, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $280,000 within Noxious Weed Fund 103 from Grant Contracted Services and Conservation District Revenue and will be used for Noxious Weed Professional Services expenses. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 15, 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune March 16, 23, 2017. OVG#747703

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

DANIEL SEAN ROUTON

A Minor Child

DOB: 04/13/2016

COURT NO.: 17-7-00038-8

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Termination Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, SILICIA WADDELL, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILDREN.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, seeking to terminate your parental rights.

1.2 A hearing will be held on Thursday, MAY 4th, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence permanently terminating your parental rights.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS

Dated this 15th day of March, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP Judge of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES Clerk of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

By: Ramona Brownlee.

Deputy Clerk

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 22, 29, 2017 and April 5, 2017; the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on March 23, 30, 2017 and April 6, 2017. OVG#748532.

OKANOGAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ OFFICE

VOLUNTARY STEWARDSHIP PROGRAM

NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS FORTECHNICAL WRITING SERVICES-FACILITATION

The VOLUNTARY STEWARDSHIP PROGRAM WORK GROUP solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in facilitation and technical writing to draft a work plan under the guidance of the VSP work group that is consistent with the requirements of RCW 36.70A.700-760 and WAC 365-191. Consultants will be considered for the following project.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of drafting a work plan as noted above. The scope of work to be performed includes:

Meeting with the VSP work group monthly and as needed to complete the project.

Obtain and review work group input on structure and content of the work plan.

Establish benchmarks for measuring success of work plan.

Create monitoring program for identified benchmarks.

Draft work plan for approval that meets the requirements of RCW 36.70A.720.

Draft work plan related assessment documents, or other work plan implementation documents, as directed by the VSP work group.

Desired completion of scope of work by December 31, 2017.

SUBMITTAL

Submittals should be limited to 10, 8.5” by 11” single-sided pages and must include the following information: Firm name, phone and fax numbers; Name of Principal-in-Charge.

1) Key personnel to perform work; 2) Firm experience with same or similar projects; 3) Familiarity with relevant codes and standards; 4) Past performance/references; 5) Ability to meet schedule including projected timeline for completion of key steps; 6) Provide a work product sample from a similar project (i.e. technical report, white paper, etc.; the pages included as a work product sample will not count against the page total requirement stated above).

Project is funded through grant contract #K1623 with the Washington state Conservation Commission.

OKANOGAN COUNTY encourages disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned consultant firms to respond. Please submit TEN copies of your Statement of Qualifications to: Perry Huston, Director, Okanogan County Planning, 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840 by April 7, 2017 not later than 5:00 PM. No submittals will be accepted after that date and time. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Perry Huston at (509) 422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us. Persons with disabilities may call and request this information be prepared and supplied in alternate forms. Dates of Publication: March 22, 2017 & March 29, 2017.

The Recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 23 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 22, 29, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette -Tribune on March 23, 30, 2017. OVG#748765

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for the 2017 Gravel Crushing or Supply Project, will be received by Okanogan County at the Office of the Board of County Commissioners, located on the first floor of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 Fifth Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan, Washington. Mailed proposals must be received by no later than the last working day prior to the bid opening date. Hand carried proposals will be received only by the Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners at the address stated above until 11:00AM Pacific Time, Tuesday April 11, 2017 and will then and there be opened and publicly read. No facsimiles or electronic proposals will be accepted.

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit by certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish a satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to Okanogan County.

Project Specifications are available at the office of the County Engineer, 1234A 2nd Ave. South, Okanogan, WA 98840 or contact the Contracts Administrator at 509-422-7319. Bid proposals must be submitted on the original documents provided in the accompanying bid packet. Informational Project Specifications are also available on the County website at www.okanogancounty.org/PW and in various plan centers located in Washington. The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award. The Board of Commissioners of Okanogan County, reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in the bidding. The award of this contract, if made, will be to the lowest responsible bidder. This Contract provides for the production or supply of 29,000 tons of ½” Special Crushed Coverstone, 29,000 tons of Crushed Surfacing Top Course, 7,500 tons of Special Screened Waste Sand, and 50,000 tons of Crushed Landfill Cover Material including haul to Stockpile, and other work including Site Reclamation, at three Okanogan County pit site locations all in accordance with the Contract Plans, Contract Provisions, and the Standard Specifications.

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 22, 29, 2017 and the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on March 23, 30, 2017. OVG#748585

Lester, PD 2017-1

Public Hearing & Final SEPA Determination

A planned development application has been submitted by Kory Lester which proposes rezoning the property to Planned Development in conjunction with a subdivision which creates one lot and open space. The property is approximately 10 acres. Permitted uses would allow the existing single family residence to be used for nightly rentals. A variance will be applied for a shed encroaching into the new setback created by the Planned Development action. The property is located at 674 Twisp Winthrop Eastside Road, approximately 1 ½ miles southerly of the town of Winthrop, WA, parcel number 6050040000.

Project comments must be submitted in writing or attend the public hearing. The Okanogan County Hearing Examiner scheduled a public hearing on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., located in the Commissioners Hearing Room in the Virginia Grainger Administration Building at 123 5th Ave. North, Okanogan, WA 98840. The SEPA Responsible Official issued a final determination of non-significance (DNS). This decision may be appealed in accordance with OCC 14.04.220. Appeals must be made in writing to the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 150, Okanogan, WA 98840. Appeals must be postmarked by 5:00 pm April 5, 2017. Failure to comment by the due date above shall be determined to deny a party standing to appeal the final determination. The date of publication in Okanogan County’s legal periodical of record is March 22, 2017. Information is available at the Office of Planning and Development. Direct questions and comments to: Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, Charlene Schumacher, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette -Tribune on March 23, 2017. OVG#748787

Notice of Final Decision

Horseshoe Side Channel Restoration SE 2017-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hans Smith, Yakama Nation Fisheries has submitted a Joint Aquatic Resource Permit Application (JARPA) for an Okanogan County Shoreline Exemption.

The primary goals of this project include increasing off channel connectivity and installing large wood structures in the main channel and side channel to improve habitat conditions for steelhead, spring Chinook and bull trout. The side channel will be created by select excavation and levee/riprap augmentation. A bottomless culvert will be placed within the existing levee/riprap area to preserve private trail access to the river. The restored side channel will create 532 linear feet of year round salmonid rearing habitat. The restored habitat will provide improved foraging and cover opportunities, flood refuge and thermal refuge for rearing salmonids. All disturbed soils will be de-compacted and seeded with a native grass seed mix, then mulched. The site will be monitored and managed for vegetation establishment and weed control for three to five years.

The project is on parcels 9800650012, 9800650013, Township 33 North, Range 20 E.W.M. in Section 11, approximately 9 miles westerly of the Town of Twisp, WA.

Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette -Tribune on March 23, 2017. OVG#748798

Notice of Application and Threshold SEPA Determination

CUP 2017-1 Eagle Rock Farms, LLC

Notice is hereby given that an application has been submitted by Jan Ellis on behalf of Eagle Rock Farms LLC to permit six Tier three plots for cannabis Production in accordance with Okanogan County Code 17A.220.010. This legal, recreational cannabis grow will meet all licensing requirements with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board and all WAC requirements for I-502. The CUP, if approved, would allow six individually fenced tier three grow areas, six 20 foot by 40 foot hoop houses, six 200 square feet security buildings and a parking loading and unloading area. The parcel receives water from the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District. The total area will be approximately 6.92 acres. The site is located at 191 Golden Rd, Oroville, WA .33 miles South West of Oroville on tax parcel number 4027330031. According to Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) regulations, the office of Okanogan County Planning and Development issued a threshold environmental determination of non-significance (DNS) for this proposal. The public hearing for this project has not yet been set. The public is welcome to comment on this project. Project comments may be submitted in writing up to the hearing or be presented at the hearing. SEPA comments must be submitted in writing by 5:00 pm April 5, 2017 to afford the commenter standing. Direct questions and comments to: Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, Pam Wyllson, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7122 pwyllson@co.okanogan.wa.us

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette -Tribune on March 23, 2017. OVG#748864