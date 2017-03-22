Senior-dominated group wins school’s first championship

By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School Knowledge Bowl team overcame fierce competition and survived some last-second drama to claim its first state 2B championship at the state meet in Arlington last weekend.

The Mountain Lions overcame perennial powerhouse St. George’s and neighboring nemesis Tonasket in the championship round to secure the first-place trophy. It came down to Liberty Bell’s challenge of the judge’s earlier adverse ruling on an answer that the Mountain Lions thought they had got correct.

On review, the judges reversed the decision, giving Liberty Bell the point it needed to win.

Teams members were Sebastian Hogness, Nate Hirsch, Bram Wathen, Noah Batson, Danielle Mott and Corinne Dietz. Batson is a junior, the rest are seniors — and all five of them were at the top of the Liberty Bell honor roll for the first semester with 4.0 grade point averages.

“They are great kids and they make it a lot of fun,” coach Leverett Hubbard said.

Going into the state meet, Hubbard said, Tonasket and St. George’s loomed as the biggest hurdles.

“Tonasket had dominated Liberty Bell in the first half of the season, but the Mountain Lions finally tamed the Tigers in their last two matches with narrow victories,” Hubbard said. “St. George’s has been a fixture in the championship round, with 11 titles in the last 20 years since the format was changed to match school size in accordance with WIAA classifications.”

The key, Hubbard said, was to avoid being knocked out by St. George’s in the morning qualifying rounds leading to the afternoon’s semi-finals and finals. “In the championship round, anything can happen,” Hubbard said.

The Mountain Lions came out in full force in the written round, scoring 40 points (out of a possible 50). St. George’s scored 33. Liberty Bell also won each of the four qualifying oral rounds by big margins, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final round, Liberty Bell faced Soap Lake and Northwest Christian of Lacey. Competition was close early on, but at the end of 50 questions, Liberty Bell was in front with 18 points to Soap Lake’s 10 and Northwest Christian’s 4. The championship showdown was next.

At 25 questions, the championship round was evenly matched: Liberty Bell 6, St. George’s 6, Tonasket 5.

The drama mounted as the teams filed challenges to judges’ rulings on their answers.

Here’s a sampler of what the teams were dealing with: Question 18 was, “Found in 2003 on the island of Flores in Indonesia, name the 18,000-year-old skeletal remain of the extinct species Homo floresiensis.”

St. George’s answered “Hobbit people,” but the judge ruled only “Hobbit” was acceptable. No team was awarded a point.

Liberty Bell’s fortunes eventually turned on a question regarding the mechanical advantage of input to output of a lever with a certain distance to the fulcrum. Liberty Bell’s Nate Hirsch calculated the answer as 60/25. That was declared wrong. Given an opportunity to answer, St. George’s simplified the fraction to 2.4 and was awarded the point.

“Captain Sebastian Hogness lodged a challenge,” Hubbard said.

At question 50 the score was tied, Liberty Bell 12 and St. George’s 12. Tonasket had 8. Still to be heard was Liberty Bell’s challenge to the mechanical advantage formula ruling. “Nate had memorized that formula for the state competition,” Hubbard said, which made him confident in his answer.

After review, the ruling was that Hirsch’s answer was essentially identical to St. George’s, so Liberty Bell got a point and St. George’s lost one. St. George’s won its own challenge on another question, but that still left the score at 13-12, advantage Liberty Bell.

Hubbard noted that Hogness has been part of the Knowledge Bowl team since he was a freshman, so it was fitting to finish his career with a state championship.

“When he [Hogness] was a freshman, I knew that if we could get solid kids around him, we had a chance at a state title,” the coach said.

Since 1998, only three public schools had won the state title in the 2B classification, Hubbard said.