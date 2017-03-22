Brace yourselves for a late opening of the North Cascades

Highway this year.

In a press release Wednesday (March 22), the Washington

State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said that the annual clearing of the

highway will begin around April 10 – but the winter’s heavy snowpack could keep

the highway closed until June.

“The latest reopening ever was the year after it [the

highway] first opened – June 14, 1974,” WSDOT said in the release. “If the

clearing effort takes a full eight weeks, this year’s reopening could extend

beyond Memorial Day into June.”

The depth of snow covering the road, and the potential for

avalanches – particularly in the “chutes” at the hairpin turn just below

Washington Pass – “make it unsafe to begin any clearing work earlier than April

10,” WSDOT said.

“The volume of snow through the 34-mile closed section is

responsible for the up to eight-week estimate to reopen,” the release said.

“An early opening is in time for the lowland fishing season

opening, the third week in April. A typical opening is by the first weekend in

May for Winthrop’s ‘49er Days celebration. We’ve only been closed through

Memorial Day once in 40 years, but it could happen this year,” said WSDOT’s

Twisp maintenance supervisor, Don Becker.

On last Thursday’s (March 16) assessment trip, WSDOT

avalanche and maintenance staff found snow over the road up to 25 feet deep

below four of the 11 Cutthroat Ridge avalanche chutes, according to the

release. Below Liberty Bell Mountain, the three main chutes were still full and

had 35- to 45-foot accumulations on the highway below them.

“Even Whistler, between Washington and Rainy Passes, had

dumped 15 feet onto the highway, three times more than recorded in the past

decade,” the release stated.

Last year, clearing started on March 17 and the highway

opened on April 22. Avalanches closed the highway for the season last Nov. 21.

The latest opening in the last 10 years was May 25, 2011, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT also announced that the highway will be closed to

bicyclists and skiers Monday through Thursday while crews are working on

clearing the highway. Recreationists are still welcome Friday through Sunday,

WSDOT said.

WSDOT advised checking with the Northwest Avalanche Center,

the National Park Service or the U.S. Forest Service about backcountry

avalanche conditions.