Several musicians from the Methow Valley are included in “Highland Voices,” a new CD released by the Okanogan Highlands Alliance (OHA), which features music highlighting the group’s efforts to protect and restore land, water and wildlife.

Laura Love, Ken Bevis, Brad Pinkerton and Don McIvor are featured on the album, along with two dozen other local and regional musicians. “Songs were part of what inspired OHA in years past, and music — both old and new — continues to bring our community together, instill hope and galvanize action,” said Julie Ashmore, the group’s conservation coordinator.

OHA is celebrating the CD release and its 25th anniversary with a fundraising concert and dinner on Friday (March 24). Bevis will perform at the concert, along with Angela Cross, Lonnie Good, and Hippies on Vacation.

OHA was formed 25 years ago when a gold mine was proposed on Buckhorn Mountain. Since then, OHA has grown into an organization that focuses on mine monitoring, education, ecological restoration, and natural resource conservation in the Okanogan Highlands and beyond. Its Highland Wonders series provides free educational events about the natural history of the area.

The CD release on Friday will be celebrated with a dinner, original music, drawings for special items and an auction, at the Community Cultural Center in Tonasket.

The meal ($10) begins at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. ($10, separate admission from the dinner). The album will be available for purchase.

For more information about the event and the album, visit okanoganhighlands.org/music/highland-voices.