The Bite Of the Methow, the annual community fundraiser hosted by the Winthrop Kiwanis, takes over the Winthrop Barn on Saturday (March 18), offering an array of foods prepared by local restaurants and providers. There will also be silent and live auctions to help raise funds for the community projects that Kiwanis supports. Steve Mitzner returns this year as the auctioneer.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any Kiwanis member, or at Windermere Real Estate in Twisp and the Tenderfoot in Winthrop. Doors open at 3 p.m. and food is served at 5 p.m.

“This year, the feature event of the auction, the Fund a Dream, is aimed at improving access to a community icon, meeting place, and a group who also does so much to benefit the community and, in particular, our youth: The Twisp Valley Grange Hall,” Kiwanis president Rick Lewis said. “Kiwanis members have been working with the grange for the past year developing plans to provide for an ADA-accessible ramp to the main hall. For years, the grange has hosted events, community groups, candidate forums, youth activities, the Manager Mall, and so much more. We are excited that these improvements will make the grange hall even more accessible, and an even better resource for our community.”

More than $6,000 was raised for the annual Fund a Dream project last year. The money was used to buy roller skates for the Winthrop Rink.

Kiwanis also supports student activities, provides volunteers for student health and welfare programs like hearing and vision testing, is involved in facilities construction, maintenance and repair, volunteers for community relief efforts and special events, and is a key component in an effort called Be The Change, a program to lift kids out of generational poverty, empowering them to take control of their future through education.

Taking part this year are Hank’s Harvest Foods, Winthrop Evergreen IGA, Freestone Inn, Sun Mountain Lodge, Rocking Horse Bakery, Bluebird Grain Farms, Stew Dietz Catering, Sunflower Catering, Oliver’s Kitchen, Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Kind Grinds Espresso and Deli, Hog Heaven Barbecue Catering, Liberty Bell High School Key Club, TOPS, Twisp River Grange, the Twisp Police Department and Blue Star Coffee Roasters.

Last year, more than $30,000 was raised to support community projects that Kiwanis helps fund.