Three Liberty Bell High School students have been recognized for their artistic talents in the regional high school art show in Wenatchee.

Derek Alumbaugh and Leif Portmann-Bown took first place in the design category with their video “A Laughing Matter,” a horror film about creepy clowns; Carson Gunnip-Hunter received second place for graphic arts for a silkscreen entitled “Bewildered;” and Anna Post got third place in drawing for her charcoal-on-paper “Drapery Studio.”

Liberty Bell art teacher Robin Nelson Wicks also selected work by seven other art students for inclusion in the exhibit. There are about 170 pieces from 15 schools in the show.

Jurors select winning pieces in eight categories for creativity (the work must be original and expressive), composition (it must demonstrate a unique and sensitive way of answering artistic problems), and technique.

The art show is sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center in conjunction with the North Central Educational Service District and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). The juried show features the best regional art; works judged best of show are included in the annual superintendent’s high school art show in Olympia.

Educational service districts, OSPI, and state and cultural agencies purchase several of the winning pieces each year for their collections.

The students’ art is on exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center through May 6. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is free admission on the first Friday of each month (which will be April 7), when the museum stays open until 8 p.m. and offers appetizers.