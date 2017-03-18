Anda Union, a nine-member group offering a combination of Mongolian musical styles including instruments and vocalization, appears on March 24 at the Winthrop Barn in an appearance hosted by Methow Arts.

“Our music draws from all the Mongol tribes that Genghis Khan unified. We all have different ethnic backgrounds and we bring these influences into our music. There is a wealth of folk music for us to learn, so far our repertoire of songs is like a drop in the ocean,” the group said in a press release. They have been performing internationally for about 15 years.

Tickets are $25 reserved for the first five rows, $18 for adults, and $7 for students and children (ages 5-17). Tickets are available at the Methow Arts office in Twisp, at Riverside Printing in Winthrop, and at brownpapertickets.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.methowarts.org/andaunion or call 997-4004.