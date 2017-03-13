Fifteen students from Liberty Bell High School took one of the top three spots in their category at the regional National History Day competition at Eastern Washington University in Cheney last month. The students competed in a pool of almost 300 students.

The winning students will go on to the state competition sponsored by the Washington State Historical Society in April.

History Day gives middle school and high school students a chance to develop their skills as historians and investigators through a variety of projects, both independent and with classmates. Students may enter in one of five categories — papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites.

The top two students in each category at the state level can compete in the national contest in June.

Liberty Bell winners are as follows:

Junior Division

Keeley Brooks: individual website, first place

Lena Nelson and Josephine Cole: group documentary, first place

Liv Aspholm: individual website, second place

Gretta Eberline and Camille Odell: group website, second place

Lindsay Worrell: research paper, second place

Brian Beste: individual website, third place

Senior Division

Tova Portmann-Bown: individual performance, second place

Ashlin Williams, A’Leigh Priest and Kelsey Johnson: group website, second place

Wiley Seckinger, Michael Mott and Sam Neitlich: group website, third place

The students worked with history teachers David Aspholm and Scott Barber.