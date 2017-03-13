Fifteen students from Liberty Bell High School took one of the top three spots in their category at the regional National History Day competition at Eastern Washington University in Cheney last month. The students competed in a pool of almost 300 students.
The winning students will go on to the state competition sponsored by the Washington State Historical Society in April.
History Day gives middle school and high school students a chance to develop their skills as historians and investigators through a variety of projects, both independent and with classmates. Students may enter in one of five categories — papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites.
The top two students in each category at the state level can compete in the national contest in June.
Liberty Bell winners are as follows:
Junior Division
Keeley Brooks: individual website, first place
Lena Nelson and Josephine Cole: group documentary, first place
Liv Aspholm: individual website, second place
Gretta Eberline and Camille Odell: group website, second place
Lindsay Worrell: research paper, second place
Brian Beste: individual website, third place
Senior Division
Tova Portmann-Bown: individual performance, second place
Ashlin Williams, A’Leigh Priest and Kelsey Johnson: group website, second place
Wiley Seckinger, Michael Mott and Sam Neitlich: group website, third place
The students worked with history teachers David Aspholm and Scott Barber.