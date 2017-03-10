We are asking people to please leave their donations when we are open (Monday, Thursday and Friday) as we are having an ongoing problem with late night and early morning thieves. Yes, we catch them on camera and post pictures but it hasn’t helped much. We are working with the police department on several cases.

Even putting things in the blue bin is not foolproof. If you are interested in seeing the pictures, go to the Methow Valley Senior Center site on Facebook. Maybe will recognize some of the people in the pictures.

This seems to be a way they can get things and sell them to help support their drug habits in some cases. These people are stealing from the community, as the money we make all goes back into the community and the upkeep of the center. We are all volunteers and work hard. It’s disheartening to have this go on all the time and it seems to be getting worse.

For AARP help with taxes, call 997-3352 for an appointment.

The Spring Sale starts April 8. There will be lots of Easter items.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, MARCH 9: Vegetable lasagna, Italian vegetables, green salad, cinnamon pears, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10: Shrimp fettuccini, mixed vegetables, Caesar salad, garlic bread, dessert.

MONDAY, MARCH 13: Pork riblets, potato salad, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, cornbread, dessert.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16: Meatloaf, potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, kale salad, peaches, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, spiced apples, whole wheat roll, dessert.