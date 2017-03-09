Viola (Rudes) Homer, 72, a longtime resident of the Methow Valley, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 14, 2016. She was born on Aug. 19, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, daughter of the late Arthur L. and Lilly (Bonamy) Rudes.

She is survived by three children, Keri (Russ) Pauli, Moses Lake, Washington; Tami Lynn, Gold Bar, Washington; and Jason (Gina) Homer, Humble, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Vi worked in the Methow Valley School District and at the front desk in several local hotels. The family will be hosting a gathering on Saturday (March 11) to honor Viola at the Maltby Community Club,

8711 206th St. SE, Snohomish, WA 98296 from 3–5 p.m.