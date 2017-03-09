By Don Nelson

Gaile Bryant-Cannon, the longest-serving member of the Winthrop Town Council, said at last week’s council meeting that she is resigning as of April 1.

Bryant-Cannon, 75, cited health concerns as the main reason for her resignation.

“I’ve spent a third of my life doing this,” she said after the meeting. “I think it’s time to step down.”

Bryant-Cannon has spent most of the last 25 years on the council. She was last re-elected in 2015, so there are more than two years left in her term before it expires in December 2019.

The town will be seeking applicants to replace Bryant-Cannon on the council. Contact Town Hall at 996-2320 for more information.

Appointed replacements to town council positions must run in the next general election to stay in office. That means Bryant-Cannon’s replacement will have to seek election this November if they want to continue in the Position 3 seat on the council.

Because several council members and Mayor Anne Acheson hold appointed positions, they must file to be on the November ballot if they want to keep their offices. Other council members’ terms are expiring. As a result, Winthrop residents will see a very unusual ballot in November, when all five council positions and the mayor’s position will be up for election.

Bryant-Cannon, who graduated from Cornish College of the Arts with a degree in interior design, for many years managed the Pine Near RV Park in Winthrop with her former husband. Before moving to the Methow Valley, she worked in the wholesale optical business.