Congratulations to Florence Gavin on being the winner of the February gift basket. That pineapple and baby watermelon sure looked good.

Another long-time valley senior passed away last week: Enid Shaw at age 100. She was a special lady in so many ways. Rest in peace, Enid.

AARP will help with you taxes. Call Bill at 997-3352 to set up an appointment on March 11 or March 25.

March will be here in a few more days and here it is snowing tonight. I guess winter wants to hang on — the ground hog was right again.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, MARCH 2: Beef stew, garlic noodles, kale salad, garlic biscuit, peach cobbler.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Caesar salad, pears, garlic bread, dessert.

MONDAY, MARCH 6: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fruited Jell-O.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9: Vegetable lasagna, Italian vegetables, green salad, cinnamon pears, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10: Shrimp fettuccini, mixed vegetables, Caesar salad, garlic bread, dessert.