NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Reference: Anna M Kemp-Carpenter aka Anna Mari Kemp-Carpenter and David D Carpenter aka David Dewaine Carpenter, 46755146

Reference No(s) of Documents Assigned or Released: 3086801 Document Title: NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Weinstein & Riley, P.S.

Grantee: David D. Carpenter and Anna M. Kemp-Carpenter, Husband and Wife

Abbreviated Legal Description as Follows: LOT 45 WILDWOOD DRAWER 5 SECTN 1 PGS 89-91 Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account No(s): 9100027450

NOTICE: AS THE RESULT OF AN ORDER ENTERED IN A BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, DAVID DEWAINE CARPENTER AND ANNA MARI KEMP-CARPENTER MAY NOT BE PERSONALLY LIABLE FOR THE UNPAID BALANCE OF THE BELOW REFERENCED LOAN. HOWEVER, THE BENEFICIARY RETAINS A DEED OF TRUST DESCRIBED BELOW, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO FORECLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON.

NOTICE: IF YOU ARE NOT PERSONALLY LIABLE TO PAY THIS OBLIGATION BY REASON OF A BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THEN THIS NOTICE IS NOT AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BUT IS INTENDED ONLY TO RELAY INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE: IF YOU ARE PERSONALLY LIABLE TO PAY THIS OBLIGATION, WE WISH TO INFORM YOU THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE TO US WILL BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES OF FORECLOSING THE DEED OF TRUST MENTIONED BELOW.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Weinstein & Riley, P.S. will on March 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the front entrance of the Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 Third North, in the City of Okanogan located at Okanogan County, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, to-wit;

LOT 45, WILDWOOD PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT NO. 1, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DRAWER 5, SECTION 1, PAGES 89-91 UNDER

AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 823574, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated March 16, 2005, recorded , under Recorder’s/Auditor’s File Number 3086801 records of Okanogan County, Washington, from David D. Carpenter and Anna M. Kemp-Carpenter, Husband and Wife, as Grantor, to Transnation Title Insurance Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. is a separate corporation that is acting solely as a nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, Inc. and its successors and assigns as Beneficiary. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2005-28CB, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-28CB is now the beneficiary of the deed of trust. The sale will be made without any warranty concerning the title to, or the condition of the property.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

i) Failure to pay the following amounts, now in arrears:

Amount due to reinstate by October 31, 2016

Monthly Payments:

Delinquent Monthly Payments Due:

From 11/01/2010 through 10/31/2016

23 payment(s) at $1334.79 13 payment(s) at $1281.48 13 payment(s) at $1318.33 11 payment(s) at $1321.08 12 payment(s) at $1252.05

Total: $94,054.18

Accrued Late Charges: $1,096.16

Recoverable Balance: $3,084.35

TOTAL DEFAULT: $98,234.69

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is $145,192.92, together with interest from October 1, 2010 as provided in the note or other instrument, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 10, 2017. The payments, late charges, or other defaults must be cured by February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, or other defaults, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be with cashier’s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be

terminated any time after February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

See ‘Mailing List’ attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference.

by both first-class and certified mail on June 10, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on June 10, 2016, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objection if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If the Trustee’s Sale is set aside for any reason, the submitted bid will be forthwith returned without interest and the bidder will have no right to purchase the property. Recovery of the bid amount without interest constitutes the limit of the bidder’s recourse against the Trustee and/or the Beneficiary.

XI

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS AND PARTIES WHO ARE GUARANTORS OF THE OBLIGATIONS

SECURED BY THIS DEED OF TRUST: (1) The Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust;

(2) The Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) The Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the Trustee’s Sale; (4) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington Deed of Trust Act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale, or the last Trustee’s Sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and costs.

XII

NOTICE

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN

WASHING TON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (1-877-894-4663)

Website: http://www.wshfc.org/buyers/counseling.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (1-800-569-4287)

Website: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&f ilterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: ( 1-800-606-4819)

Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear For Sales questions and concerns:

Email Address: FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com DATED: October 27, 2016

WEINSTEIN & RILEY, P.S.

Successor Trustee

By: Daniel Ross, Director

2001 Western Avenue Suite 400

Seattle, WA 98121

206-269-3490

FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com

State of Washington )

) ss.

County of King )

On this 28 day of October 2016, before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared Daniel Ross, to me known to be a Director of Weinstein & Riley, P.S., the corporation that executed the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned, and on oath states that they are authorized to execute the said instrument.

WITNESS my hand and official seal hereto affixed the day and year first above written.

Name: Roger Shadduck

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington at:

Thurston County

My appt. Exp.: 04/18/2018

Published in the Methow Valley News February 8 & March 1, 2017.

Town of Twisp

Request for Statement of Qualifications

For Establishing a Consultant Roster

The Town of Twisp (pursuant to Chapter 61, Laws of 1981) requests Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) and performance information from firms interested in providing professional engineering and land surveying services for the 2017 year in conjunction with Town sponsored projects. Potential projects include improvements to the Town’s water and wastewater systems, street and storm drainage system, airport, pool, park and recreational facilities. Professional services may include, but are not limited to planning, grant and loan application assistance, project cost estimating, surveying, environmental documentation, permit acquisition, and design and construction engineering. Additional information about possible anticipated projects may be obtained by emailing to: publicworks@townoftwisp.com.

Statements shall include 1) description of the firm, 2) a listing of the types of services the firm provides, 3) description of the consultant’s team including references, 4) descriptions of relevant project experience related to the facilities and services listed above, and 5) firm references.

Statements of qualifications will be reviewed, placed on file for the 2017 year and will be used as the source from which to select one or more qualified firms from whom a detailed proposal will be requested for any specific project. Projects may be totally or partially funded through the Washington State Community Development Block Grant program (with federal funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), the Washington State Department of Health, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, U. S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Environmental Protection Agency State, and Tribal Assistance Grant, Transportation Improvement Board, or Washington Department of Transportation/Federal Highway Administration funding programs. Cost plus percentage of construction cost contracts will not be allowed and a number of state and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process and conduct of each project.

Minority- and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit statements of qualifications. The Town is an equal opportunity employer. Questions regarding this solicitation should be directed to the Town of Twisp at P.O. Box 278, 118 S. Glover St., Twisp, WA 98856.

The Town publishes this request in accordance with the requirements of RCW 39.80. Contracts with selected firms will be negotiated in accordance with RCW 39.80.

Two copies of the SOQ shall be submitted to the Town (received or postmarked) no later than 5:00 p.m., PST, March 23, 2017. Interviews may or may not be conducted. The Town reserves the right to select the consultant based upon written qualifications only, or to advertise and retain other consultants on individual projects independent of the firm selected from this solicitation.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22 and March 1, 2017.

TOWN OF TWISP, WASHINGTON

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SR20 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Twisp, Washington, at City Hall located at 118 S. Glover St., Twisp, WA 98856 until 11:00 a.m. on March 16, 2017 and will then and there be opened and publicly read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

Town Hall, Town of Twisp, 118 S. Glover St., Twisp, WA 98856

Varela & Associates, Inc., 601 W. Mallon Ave. Suite A, Spokane, WA 99201 (509) 328-6066

Various plan centers – call Varela & Associates or visit www.varela-engr.com for list.

The work included in this contract generally includes the following:

Installation of approximately 2,650 lf of 12-inch water main, valves and appurtenances

Installation of approximately 7 new fire hydrants

Reconnection of approximately 24 existing 1-inch and 2-inch water services, including service pipe, service saddles, corporation and curb stops

Approximately 1,000 square yards of 4-inch HMA replacement including gravel bases

Approximately 1,000 square yards of 4-inch gravel surfacing

Reconnection of new main to existing 8-inch and 6-inch mains

Traffic control for duration of project

The project is located within the Town of Twisp town limits and rights-of-way.

Proposals must be submitted on the forms provided in the Contract Documents. Bid bonds in an amount not less than 5% of the amount bid are to be made payable to Okanogan County. 100% performance and payment bonds will be required from the successful bidder.

The Town of Twisp is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, minority- and women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. The project is funded by a grant/loan from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.

The Town of Twisp reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive technicalities, and in its sole judgment, accept the bid which it deems is in its best interest. Additional bid acceptance and contract award provisions are specified in the Contract Documents.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be purchased at the office of Varela & Associates, Inc., here as referred to as the Issuing Agent, for $60 per set (non-refundable, see address above). For additional information regarding this project, contact Jeff Moran at Varela & Associates, Inc., at (509) 328-6066.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 1, 2017.

TOWN OF TWISP

February 23, 2017

Notice of Application

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mike Port (DBA Raw Otter) of Twisp, Washington has submitted an application for the Port Short Plat No.TWPSP17-01 to the Town of Twisp. The proposal entails division of Parcel No. 3322170276 into two lots, Lot 1 being 8,691 square feet and Lot 2 being 9,111 square feet. The proposed short plat is located at 919 East Hwy 20 (corner of Marble St and Hwy 20) in the Town of Twisp, within Section 17, Township 33 N., Range 22 E.W.M.

Persons wishing to view project information may contact Twisp Town Hall, 118 S. Glover Street, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday. Written comments must be submitted to the Town of Twisp, P.O. Box 278, Twisp, WA 98856, no later than 5:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. For further information contact Kurt Danison at (509) 997-4081.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 1, 2017.

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN · JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF: NEVEAH KATHLEEN PEARL, A Minor Child, DOB: 01/14/2008.

COURT NO.: 17-7-00020-5, NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Guardianship Hearing:

STATE OF WASHINGTON AND ANYONE TO: ADRIAN MORALES, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, alleging that a guardianship should be established for the above named dependent child.

1.2 A hearing will be held on April 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing guardianship.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

Title 13 RCW Guardianship: the Petition for Guardianship asks the court to establish a Title 13 RCW guardianship and appoint a guardian for the above named child. A petition for Order Appointing Title 13 RCW guardian, if granted, could result in substantial restrictions to the rights of the parent(s), guardians(s) or legal custodian(s). IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER ESABLISHING A TITLE 13 GUARDIANSHIP IN YOUR ABSENCE

Dated this 8th day of February, 2017. By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP, Judge of the Superior Court. Okanogan County, Washington.

CHARLEEN GROOMES, Clerk of the Superior Court, Okanogan County, Washington, by: Susan Speiker, Deputy Clerk.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 23, March 2, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 15, 22, March 1, 2017. OVG#742376

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $30,711.00 from Current Expense Reserve Fund 198 to Non Departmental Fund 001, for the purpose of loan payment. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017 and March 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 23, 2017 and March 2, 2017. OVG#744224

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

EDGAR PIO DIAZ

DOB: 08/27/2008

BRISEYDA PIO-DIAZ

DOB: 03/01/2005

Minor Children

COURT NO.: 17-7-00021-3

17-7-00022-1

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Termination Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: ELEAZAR PIO-MORALES, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILDREN.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, seeking to terminate your parental rights.

1.2 A hearing will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence permanently terminating your parental rights.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILDREN ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS

Dated this 22 day of February, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP Judge of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES Clerk of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

By: Ramona Brownlee, Deputy Clerk.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on March 2, 9, 16, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on March 1, 8, 15, 2017. OVG#745396.

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 10:25 AM Tuesday, March 14, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $-1,000,000 from Current Expense Non Departmental Fund 001, for the purpose a reverse supplemental appropriation to reduce Current Expense due to a Jr Taxing District Grant that should not have been appropriated within Current Expense. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 1, 8, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune March 2, 9, 2017. OVG#744858.

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing in the matter of the application for a franchise by Mac & Cass Partnership, to construct, operate and maintain Sewer line appurtenances thereto over, under and along a portion of County Road:

Road Number & Name Mile Post Section Township Range

1734, West Indian Ave. Brewster City Limits-±MP 0.92 14&15 30N 24E

Public Hearing will be held in the office of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners, located at 123 Fifth Ave. North (Room 150), Okanogan, Washington, at 11:30 A.M. on March 13th, 2017. All interested persons may be heard in this matter. Please send written comments to Verlene Hughes, Department of Public Works, 1234-A Second Ave. South, Okanogan, WA 98840. To be timely the written comments shall be received or postmarked no later than March10th, 2017. Dated this 23rd day of February, 2017 at Okanogan, Washington. Josh Thomson, P.E. County Engineer

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 1, 8, 2017 and the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on March 2, 9, 2017. OVG#745284.

Okanogan County Public Works

NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

2017 – SOIL STABILIZER

Sealed bids, plainly marked “BID FOR 2017 – Soil Stabilizer”, will be received by Okanogan County at the Office of the Board of County Commissioners located in the Grainger Administrative Building, 123 5th Avenue N, Room 150, Okanogan, WA, 98840, until 3:45 P.M. March 14, 2017 at which time they will be opened and publicly read.

Plans, specifications and bid documents may be obtained from the Public Works Department at no charge. Informational copies of the plans, specifications and bid documents are on file for inspection at the Okanogan County Public Works Building, 1234-A 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840. Phone (509) 422-7300 or online at www.okanogancounty.org/pw/

The Board of County Commissioners of Okanogan County, Washington, reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The award of this contract, if made, will be to the lowest responsible bidder. The improvement for which bids will be received follows: 2017 – Soil Stabilizer.

This contract provides for the placement of 950 Tons of Liquid Magnesium Chloride (30%) on selected county roads in Okanogan County, WA all in accordance with the attached Contract Plans, these Contract Provisions and the Standard Specifications.

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 1, 8, 2017 and the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on March 2, 9, 2017. OVG#745555

Okanogan County Public Works

NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

2017 – Liquid Asphalt Bid

Sealed Bids, plainly marked “Bid For 2017-Soil Stabilizer”, will be received by Okanogan County at the Office of the Board of County Commissioners located in the Grainger Administrative Building, 123 5th Avenue N, Room 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840, until 3:30 PM, March 14, 2017 at which time they will be opened and publicly read. The project generally consists of supplying liquid asphalt for Okanogan County Department of Public Works for the 2017 season. Additional information and specifications may be obtained from the Okanogan County Department of Public Works, 1234-A 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840. (509) 422-7300. The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 1, 8, 2017 and the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on March 2, 9, 2017. OVG#745616

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 10:20 AM Tuesday, March 14, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation within the Oroville EMS Fund 657.050 in the amount of $600 from Ending Fund balance, for the purpose of providing budget for the dispatching Services. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News March 1, 8, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune March 2, 9, 2017. OVG#745636.

Notice of Appeal Hearing

SEPA Appeal of DNS for CUP 2016-12 Antoine Creek Cannabis

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Okanogan County Office of Hearing Examiner will conduct an appeal hearing on March 23, 2017 to consider an appeal brought by Barry and Shannon Leahy and other interested parties against the Final Determination of Non-Significance for CUP 2016-12 Antoine Creek Cannabis.

The appeal hearing will be conducted on March 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Auditorium in the Virginia Grainger Building in Okanogan, WA. Testimony and evidence will be presented at the hearing by parties with standing. Testimony relevant to the appeal issue will be accepted from interested parties. All testimony must be given under oath.

Date of publication March 1, 2017

Information regarding this decision can be obtained from: Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development, Perry Huston, Director of Planning, 123 5th Avenue North, Suite 130 Okanogan, WA 98840 (509) 422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette -Tribune on March 2, 2017. OVG#745541

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Festival Permit 2016-6 (parcels 9100001300)

Proponent: 17th Annual Fairy and Human Relations Congress

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 21, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on March 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette -Tribune on March 2, 2017. OVG#745544