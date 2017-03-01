Jim Gaston passed away in Winthrop on Feb. 16, 2017. He grew up in East Wenatchee, the son of Harry and Willene Gaston. Jim was a proud member of the first graduating class of Eastmont High School and still met regularly with his classmates. He taught 32 years of public school in the Leavenworth and Bellevue school districts

Jim loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Northwest Fly Fishermen and Methow Valley Fly Fishing Club. After retirement, Jim and his wife, Carol, moved to Winthrop in 1995 and became a part of this wonderful community. He raised two children of his own, Jamie and Eric. He raised Tyler and Barrett, Carol’s children, and he was a constant presence in the lives of Logan and Elena, two of his nine grandchildren.

Surviving him are Carol Gaston of Winthrop, Jamie and Ryan Simpson and sons Paul and Max of Woodinville; Eric and Charlene Gaston and children Siena, Nick and Mia of Issaquah; Tyler and Jennifer Hall and their children Siobhan and Nolan of Brookfield, Connecticut; Barrett Hall of Portland and his children Logan and Elena of Twisp; and sister Janet and Ed Simmerman of Boise. The entire family thanks Frontier Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care of Jim and support to the family. If you choose, you can send donations in Jim’s name to Friends of Hospice, 800 S. Jazmine St. Suite 2, Omak, WA 98841.

In memory of Jim’s love of garage sales, there will be a gathering of friends and family at a memorial garage sale the weekend of Memorial Day at their home in Winthrop.