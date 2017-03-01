Elton Raymond Permann passed away peacefully at his home in Quartzsite, Arizona, on Feb. 1, 2017, after a very, very long courageous fight with heart and kidney disease.

Elton was born on Aug. 9, 1928, in Garrison, North Dakota, to John and Rose Permann. He served his country as a U.S. Army Medic during the Korean War. After returning home from his military service, he relocated to Olympia, Washington. He worked as a truck driver for many construction companies in the Olympia area. In August of 1973 he married Alberta Gibson. They made Olympia their home.

In 1980, Elton and his wife relocated again to Twisp, where Elton continued his truck-driving career. In 2004 Elton and his wife relocated again to Quartzsite, Arizona.

Elton loved to spend time with his family. He loved to fish, boat, ride motorcycles, snowmobiles and listen to country music. Elton also loved to play the guitar and organ.

Elton is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alberta, of Quartzsite; his daughter Linda Glover-Sprouffske (Mike) of Shelton, Washington; granddaughters JoAnna Bielec and Rachel Sprouffske and great-granddaughter Alycia, all of Shelton, Washington; brothers Donald and Robert Permann, both of Olympia; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog Bud. Elton was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Alice and Ella, brother Alvin and son-in-law Brian Glover.

No services will be held at his request.