Layne Alexander Rye Smith was born to Tom Smith and Jessica Davis/Smith on Nov. 29, 2016, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. He was 4-1/2 pounds at birth. His grandparents all welcome him. They are Pat Smith of Olympia and John and Alice Smith of Tacoma, Tina Davis of Twisp, and Michael Davis of Thailand. He also has aunts and uncles, Emily Smith and Isaac and Justin Davis.