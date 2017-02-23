The Methow Conservancy, North 40 Productions and the Okanogan Conservation District will host a multi-media presentation, “The Era of Megafires,” on Feb. 28 at the Methow Valley Community Center gym in Twisp. The free program begins at 7 p.m.

“The Era of Megafires” is a 70-minute, multi-media, traveling presentation hosted by Dr. Paul Hessburg, who is with the Pacific Northwest Research Station in Wenatchee and the University of Washington, where he has researched wildfire and landscape ecology for more than 27 years.

The presentation, which was produced by the Wildfire Project, debuted last summer in Wenatchee. A Northwest tour of the presentation has been making stops since then in nearly 50 communities across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, including numerous north central Washington towns. The Twisp program is the only one planned for the Methow Valley.

The Wildfire Project’s goal is to significantly reduce the amount of damage experienced from megafires through education, community action and policy change.

For more information, call 996-2870 or email mary@methowconservancy.org.