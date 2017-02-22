We lost one of our long-time senior members last Friday (Feb. 17). Howard Brewer passed away. Our condolences to his family — he will be missed around the center. Also to the families of Mina Picard, Jim Gaston and Hank Konrad.

If you need your taxes done, AARP is offering free tax preparation for seniors at The Cove II, on Feb. 25, March 11 and March 25. Call Bill for an appointment at 997-3352.

We had another wonderful Hank’s senior appreciation dinner last Tuesday. Good food, great prizes and great music. Thanks to everyone that helped make it a great Valentine’s Day.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, FEB. 23: Meatloaf, potatoes and gravy, carrots, kale salad, whole wheat bread or roll, peach cobbler.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24: Clam chowder, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, apricots, cookies.

MONDAY, FEB. 27: Hungarian goulash, cauliflower, stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit, garlic bread, cookies.