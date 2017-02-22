Michael Elliott Marchand of East Wenatchee, Washington, died at his home on Feb. 10, 2017, after a long, brave fight with cancer.

Mike was born to Sue and Ernie Marchand in Brewster, Washington, on Nov. 21, 1962. He spent his childhood in Twisp, where he and his brothers and sisters would play in the mountains.

When Mike was 10, the family moved to Moses Lake, Washington. He received his high school diploma and immediately, with his twin brother, Mitch, joined the U.S. Army and later the National Guard. In 1986, he married Jeannie Buchmann, of Moses Lake, and began a family. Shortly after, they moved to East Wenatchee, where he and his brother, Mitch, worked together on construction for a few years.

Mike continued with a long and successful career in excavation and construction, where he headed-up many large construction projects in the Wenatchee Valley, including superintending a highway project in Alaska over several years.

Mike was a studious worker, teaching himself a wide variety of skills that he sought out and mastered. After studying at Wenatchee Valley College, he added bookkeeping to his range of skills. His family will always remember his How-To-Get-It-Done attitude and ability, which was a reflection of his positive work ethic. When not working, Mike enjoyed teaching his children how to fish, play baseball and to enjoy the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; son Zane Marchand; daughters Chelsea Marchand and Naomie Marchand; one granddaughter, Dallas Rae Clark; his mother, Sue Marchand; and two brothers, Mitch Marchand and Tim Marchand. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Ernie Marchand; sister Kim Bowman; and brother Troy Marchand.

A celebration of life will be held at Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill (formally Willie’s) in East Wenatchee on Saturday (Feb. 25, 2017) from noon – 6 p.m. At a later date, his ashes will be laid to rest at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Twisp.