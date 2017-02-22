ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

TOWN OF TWISP – PUBLIC WORKS SHOP

Sealed bids will be received by the Public Works Director, Andrew Denham and staff of The Town of Twisp, in the Council Room located at 118 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA 98856, for the construction of the new Town of Twisp – Public Works Shop. Sealed Base Bids must be received by March 8, 2017 @ 2:00 PM, and must be marked “Sealed Bid – Town of Twisp – Public Works Shop”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 2:00 PM on March 8, 2017.

Documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Digital files may be down loaded at no cost; Bidders are required to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com, and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the plan room: Auron (509) 747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.

Also, a complete set of electronic contract documents will also be filed with:

Associated Builders & Contractors, 1760 E. Trent Ave., Spokane; Abadan Regional Plan Center, 603 E. 2nd Ave. Spokane; Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana, Spokane; Yakima Plan Center, 1212 N. 16th Avenue, Ste. 2, Yakima; Wenatchee Plan Center, 34 N. Chelan, Ave., Wenatchee; Daily Journal of Commerce, 83 Columbia St., #200, Seattle; McGraw Hill Construction, 200 SW Michigan Street, Ste. 100A, Seattle; Town of Twisp, 811 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA; Architects West, 210 E. Lakeside Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID.

No bidder may withdraw his bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days. The Town of Twisp reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.

TOWN OF TWISP, Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 15 & 22, 2017.

METHOW VALLEY IRRIGATION DISTRICT

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

SMALL WORKS ROSTER

As authorized under RCW 87.03.436, the Methow Valley Irrigation District is advertising for licensed contractors who desire to be placed on the District’s Small Works Roster. If interested, submit a copy of your license and bond insurance to MVID, PO Box 860, Twisp, WA 98856. Questions may be directed to the District Secretary at (509) 997-2576 or mvid2@methownet.com. /s/ S. Strieby, Secretary.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 15 and 22, 2017.

Town of Twisp

Request for Statement of Qualifications

For Establishing a Consultant Roster

The Town of Twisp (pursuant to Chapter 61, Laws of 1981) requests Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) and performance information from firms interested in providing professional engineering and land surveying services for the 2017 year in conjunction with Town sponsored projects. Potential projects include improvements to the Town’s water and wastewater systems, street and storm drainage system, airport, pool, park and recreational facilities. Professional services may include, but are not limited to planning, grant and loan application assistance, project cost estimating, surveying, environmental documentation, permit acquisition, and design and construction engineering. Additional information about possible anticipated projects may be obtained by emailing to: publicworks@townoftwisp.com.

Statements shall include 1) description of the firm, 2) a listing of the types of services the firm provides, 3) description of the consultant’s team including references, 4) descriptions of relevant project experience related to the facilities and services listed above, and 5) firm references.

Statements of qualifications will be reviewed, placed on file for the 2017 year and will be used as the source from which to select one or more qualified firms from whom a detailed proposal will be requested for any specific project. Projects may be totally or partially funded through the Washington State Community Development Block Grant program (with federal funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), the Washington State Department of Health, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, U. S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Environmental Protection Agency State, and Tribal Assistance Grant, Transportation Improvement Board, or Washington Department of Transportation/Federal Highway Administration funding programs. Cost plus percentage of construction cost contracts will not be allowed and a number of state and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process and conduct of each project.

Minority- and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit statements of qualifications. The Town is an equal opportunity employer. Questions regarding this solicitation should be directed to the Town of Twisp at P.O. Box 278, 118 S. Glover St., Twisp, WA 98856.

The Town publishes this request in accordance with the requirements of RCW 39.80. Contracts with selected firms will be negotiated in accordance with RCW 39.80.

Two copies of the SOQ shall be submitted to the Town (received or postmarked) no later than 5:00 p.m., PST, March 23, 2017. Interviews may or may not be conducted. The Town reserves the right to select the consultant based upon written qualifications only, or to advertise and retain other consultants on individual projects independent of the firm selected from this solicitation.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22 and March 1, 2017.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that the next regular Board of Commissioners meeting time has been moved to 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the McKinley Building at Three Rivers Hospital, located at 507 Hospital Way, Brewster WA 98812.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 690

(TOWN OF WINTHROP, WASHINGTON)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Winthrop has adopted its Ordinance No. 690, which in summary, amends Winthrop Municipal Code Title 17, Zoning, by modifying the definition for overnight rentals in Section 17.08.010.

Said ordinance may be examined at the Winthrop Town Hall during regular business hours or a copy will be mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to R.C.W. 35.27.300.

Dated this 16th day of February, 2017. Michelle Gaines – Town Clerk, Town of Winthrop, Washington.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017.

TOWN OF TWISP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

SMALL WORKS ROSTER 2017

In accordance with RCW 39.04.155, the Town of Twisp maintains a Small Works Roster and is now accepting applications. Small works contracts are for public works projects with an estimated cost of construction and/or services not to exceed $300,000. The Town will accept proposals for jobs from all appropriate contractors who request to be on the list by submitting a completed application. Jobs include, but are not limited to the following: building maintenance and construction, electrical, street and sidewalk construction and maintenance including snow clearing, sewer and water system work, landscaping and excavation. A Small Works Roster application can be obtained from Town Hall (118 S. Glover Street), call 509-997-4081 or visit our website at www.townoftwisp.com/publicworks.html – EOE

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

LAELA ANN O’DELL

A Minor Child

DOB: 07/30/2015

COURT NO.: 16-7-00142-4

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Termination Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: UNKNOWN FATHER & ANYONE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, seeking to terminate your parental rights.

1.2 A hearing will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence permanently terminating your parental rights.

SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS

Dated this 1 day of February, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP Judge of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES Clerk to the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

By: Ramona Brownlee

Deputy Clerk

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 9, 16, 23, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 8, 15, 24, 2017. OVG#742375

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN · JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF: NEVEAH KATHLEEN PEARL, A Minor Child, DOB: 01/14/2008.

COURT NO.: 17-7-00020-5, NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Guardianship Hearing:

STATE OF WASHINGTON AND ANYONE TO: ADRIAN MORALES, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, alleging that a guardianship should be established for the above named dependent child.

1.2 A hearing will be held on April 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing guardianship.

SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

Title 13 RCW Guardianship: the Petition for Guardianship asks the court to establish a Title 13 RCW guardianship and appoint a guardian for the above named child. A petition for Order Appointing Title 13 RCW guardian, if granted, could result in substantial restrictions to the rights of the parent(s), guardians(s) or legal custodian(s). IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER ESABLISHING A TITLE 13 GUARDIANSHIP IN YOUR ABSENCE

Dated this 8th day of February, 2017. By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP, Judge of the Superior Court. Okanogan County, Washington.

CHARLEEN GROOMES, Clerk of the Superior Court, Okanogan County, Washington, by: Susan Speiker, Deputy Clerk.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 23, March 2, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 15, 22, March 1, 2017. OVG#742376

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:00 PM Tuesday, February 28, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $95,000.00 from Current Expense Fund 001 to Capital Improvement Fund 134, for the purpose providing Project Funding for Jail Ceiling Improvements in accordance with Capital Facilities Plan. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 15 & 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 16 & 23, 2017. ​OVG#743577.

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $30,711.00 from Current Expense Reserve Fund 198 to Non Departmental Fund 001, for the purpose of loan payment. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017 and March 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 23, 2017 and March 2, 2017. OVG#744224

Notice of Closure

Personnel Training

Please take notice the County Virginia Grainger Administration Building located at 123 5th Ave, N. Okanogan, will be closed from 3:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017 for the purposes of personnel training. The following offices located in the building will be closed during that time: County Commissioners’ Office, County Planning and Development Office, County Building Official’s Office and the County Sheriff’s Records Office. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017 and March 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 23, 2017 and March 2, 2017. OVG# 744444

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Emerald City Green Machine LLC, CUP 2016-11

Decision: Denied

Publication Date: February 22, 2017

Appeal Deadline: March 15, 2017

The Okanogan County Hearing Examiner denied the above-noted project. Within 21 calendar days of the publication date; parties with standing may appeal this decision pursuant to RCW 36.70 C.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette -Tribune on February 23, 2017. OVG#744468

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3526350030 & 8905000000)

Proponent: William & Kathleen Johnson

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 14, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 23, 2017. OVG# 744473

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3426270185 & 3426270190)

Proponent: John Thomas, ETAL

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 14, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 23, 2017. OVG# 744480

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3322160101 & 3322160084)

Proponent: Frank & Kathleen Hanford

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 14, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 23, 2017. OVG# 744487