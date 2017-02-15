Following up on the Ski for Women event at Mazama, award winners were:

Most Playful –The Aces (Susan Samuleson, Marcia Swider, Val Hecker, Betty Predeger).

Best Individual – The Parrot (Amber Goodman).

Best Group Performance – The Seven Dwarfs (Janet Bauer, Pat Leigh, Sherri Krowne, Louise Stevens, Karan Godman, Nancy Kuta, Jan Stan).

Best Mother and Daughter – Mariah and Zion Clements.

Most Inspirational – The Liberty Bells (Susan Snover, Jacque Smith, Cindy Metler).

Most Heart – The Love Bugs (Jacquie Luke, Carol Runyon, Cheryl Bellin, Dee Christensen).

Best Alien Match-Up – Mr. Spock and Princess Leia (Marie Tracy and Pam Sheets).

Most Elegant – Cruella (Robin Gleiser).

Most Energy – Captain Hook (Midge Cross).

Most Likely to be Found in a Saloon – The Lady in Red (Roxie Miller)

Slowest Cooked Egg – Jacquie Luke.

Best Eggplant – Jamie Petitto.