Following up on the Ski for Women event at Mazama, award winners were:
- Most Playful –The Aces (Susan Samuleson, Marcia Swider, Val Hecker, Betty Predeger).
- Best Individual – The Parrot (Amber Goodman).
- Best Group Performance – The Seven Dwarfs (Janet Bauer, Pat Leigh, Sherri Krowne, Louise Stevens, Karan Godman, Nancy Kuta, Jan Stan).
- Best Mother and Daughter – Mariah and Zion Clements.
- Most Inspirational – The Liberty Bells (Susan Snover, Jacque Smith, Cindy Metler).
- Most Heart – The Love Bugs (Jacquie Luke, Carol Runyon, Cheryl Bellin, Dee Christensen).
- Best Alien Match-Up – Mr. Spock and Princess Leia (Marie Tracy and Pam Sheets).
- Most Elegant – Cruella (Robin Gleiser).
- Most Energy – Captain Hook (Midge Cross).
- Most Likely to be Found in a Saloon – The Lady in Red (Roxie Miller)
- Slowest Cooked Egg – Jacquie Luke.
- Best Eggplant – Jamie Petitto.