The Loup Loup Ski Team hosted the annual Wolf Chase Race last weekend, where 115 athletes were greeted with blue skies and perfect snow conditions for alpine racing.

The Loup team’s Aidan Catlin took home the trophy for the fastest overall boy for the weekend. Sydney Schuler took first on Sunday after a fall on Saturday.

 

Saturday results

U12 Girls

Avery Catlin              15th

McCalla Chesledon       17th

U14 Girls

Sydney Schuler            6th

Olivia Glenn               8th

Kierra Reichert            9th

Maisy Shaw              10th

U8 Boys

Luke Sawyer               DQ

U10 Boys

Darra Kelly                8th

U12 Boys

Damon Alumbaugh       4th

Carter Sheley              7th

Graham Sheley            9th

U14 Boys

Aidan Catlin               1st

Sunday Results

U12 Girls

Avery Catlin              13th

McCalla Chesledon       DNF

U14 Girls

Sydney Schuler            1st

Olivia Glenn               6th

Kierra Reichert            9th

Maisy Shaw              11th

U8Boys

Luke Sawyer              2nd

U12 Boys

Graham Sheley            6th

Damon Alumbaugh       7th

Carter Sheley             13th

U14 Boys

Aidan Catlin        1st