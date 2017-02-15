The Loup Loup Ski Team hosted the annual Wolf Chase Race last weekend, where 115 athletes were greeted with blue skies and perfect snow conditions for alpine racing.

The Loup team’s Aidan Catlin took home the trophy for the fastest overall boy for the weekend. Sydney Schuler took first on Sunday after a fall on Saturday.

Saturday results

U12 Girls

Avery Catlin 15th

McCalla Chesledon 17th

U14 Girls

Sydney Schuler 6th

Olivia Glenn 8th

Kierra Reichert 9th

Maisy Shaw 10th

U8 Boys

Luke Sawyer DQ

U10 Boys

Darra Kelly 8th

U12 Boys

Damon Alumbaugh 4th

Carter Sheley 7th

Graham Sheley 9th

U14 Boys

Aidan Catlin 1st

Sunday Results

U12 Girls

Avery Catlin 13th

McCalla Chesledon DNF

U14 Girls

Sydney Schuler 1st

Olivia Glenn 6th

Kierra Reichert 9th

Maisy Shaw 11th

U8Boys

Luke Sawyer 2nd

U12 Boys

Graham Sheley 6th

Damon Alumbaugh 7th

Carter Sheley 13th

U14 Boys

Aidan Catlin 1st