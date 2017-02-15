The Loup Loup Ski Team hosted the annual Wolf Chase Race last weekend, where 115 athletes were greeted with blue skies and perfect snow conditions for alpine racing.
The Loup team’s Aidan Catlin took home the trophy for the fastest overall boy for the weekend. Sydney Schuler took first on Sunday after a fall on Saturday.
Saturday results
U12 Girls
Avery Catlin 15th
McCalla Chesledon 17th
U14 Girls
Sydney Schuler 6th
Olivia Glenn 8th
Kierra Reichert 9th
Maisy Shaw 10th
U8 Boys
Luke Sawyer DQ
U10 Boys
Darra Kelly 8th
U12 Boys
Damon Alumbaugh 4th
Carter Sheley 7th
Graham Sheley 9th
U14 Boys
Aidan Catlin 1st
Sunday Results
U12 Girls
Avery Catlin 13th
McCalla Chesledon DNF
U14 Girls
Sydney Schuler 1st
Olivia Glenn 6th
Kierra Reichert 9th
Maisy Shaw 11th
U8Boys
Luke Sawyer 2nd
U12 Boys
Graham Sheley 6th
Damon Alumbaugh 7th
Carter Sheley 13th
U14 Boys
Aidan Catlin 1st