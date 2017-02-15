The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call (800) 635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, FEB. 16: Chicken a la king over biscuits, peas, tossed green salad, mixed fruit, cookies.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17: Tuna melt on English muffin, carrots, coleslaw, peaches, birthday cake.

MONDAY, FEB. 20: Closed for Presidents Day.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23: Meatloaf, potatoes and gravy, carrots, kale salad, whole wheat bread bread or roll, peach cobbler.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24: Clam chowder, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, apricots, cookies.