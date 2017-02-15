Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 7

BURGLAR ALARM: A burglar alarm was set off at a location on Highway 20 between Mazama and Winthrop.

Feb. 8

ABANDONED VEHICLE: An abandoned vehicle was reported at Highway 153 and Ross Road, Twisp.

Feb. 11

ASSAULT: An assault was reported at a location on Twisp-Carlton Road.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Caller on Wolfden Road, Winthrop, reported possible suspicious activity by two men in a pickup truck that was parked nearby.

Feb. 13

BURGLAR ALARM: A burglar alarm was set off at a location on Wolf Creek Road, Winthrop.

INJURED ANIMALS: Two dead deer were reported in the area of Highway 153 and Libby Creek, Carlton.

Twisp Police Department

Feb. 9

CIVIL MATTER: A civil issue was reported on North Lincoln Street.

Feb. 10

ASSAULT: Two men were reported fighting at a location on East Second Avenue.

Feb. 13

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers were asked to check on some illegal wood-cutting activities near a Sno-park on Goat Creek Road, Mazama.

Winthrop Marshal’s Office

Feb. 8

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers were asked to respond to a report of a woman screaming at a location on Canyon Street, Twisp.

Feb. 11

PARKING PROBLEM: A parking issue was reported on Riverside Avenue.

Feb. 13

TRAFFIC HAZARD: It was reported that a truck was completely blocking Horizon Flats Road.

Marriage licenses

Kathleen Marie Dalton, 49, and Michael Leonard Tuggy, 55, Winthrop