Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7
BURGLAR ALARM: A burglar alarm was set off at a location on Highway 20 between Mazama and Winthrop.
Feb. 8
ABANDONED VEHICLE: An abandoned vehicle was reported at Highway 153 and Ross Road, Twisp.
Feb. 11
ASSAULT: An assault was reported at a location on Twisp-Carlton Road.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Caller on Wolfden Road, Winthrop, reported possible suspicious activity by two men in a pickup truck that was parked nearby.
Feb. 13
BURGLAR ALARM: A burglar alarm was set off at a location on Wolf Creek Road, Winthrop.
INJURED ANIMALS: Two dead deer were reported in the area of Highway 153 and Libby Creek, Carlton.
Twisp Police Department
Feb. 9
CIVIL MATTER: A civil issue was reported on North Lincoln Street.
Feb. 10
ASSAULT: Two men were reported fighting at a location on East Second Avenue.
Feb. 13
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers were asked to check on some illegal wood-cutting activities near a Sno-park on Goat Creek Road, Mazama.
Winthrop Marshal’s Office
Feb. 8
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers were asked to respond to a report of a woman screaming at a location on Canyon Street, Twisp.
Feb. 11
PARKING PROBLEM: A parking issue was reported on Riverside Avenue.
Feb. 13
TRAFFIC HAZARD: It was reported that a truck was completely blocking Horizon Flats Road.
Marriage licenses
Kathleen Marie Dalton, 49, and Michael Leonard Tuggy, 55, Winthrop