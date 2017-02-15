ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

TOWN OF TWISP – PUBLIC WORKS SHOP

Sealed bids will be received by the Public Works Director, Andrew Denham and staff of The Town of Twisp, in the Council Room located at 118 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA 98856, for the construction of the new Town of Twisp – Public Works Shop. Sealed Base Bids must be received by March 8, 2017 @ 2:00 PM, and must be marked “Sealed Bid – Town of Twisp – Public Works Shop”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 2:00 PM on March 8, 2017.

Documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Digital files may be down loaded at no cost; Bidders are required to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com, and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the plan room: Auron (509) 747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.

Also, a complete set of electronic contract documents will also be filed with:

Associated Builders & Contractors, 1760 E. Trent Ave., Spokane; Abadan Regional Plan Center, 603 E. 2nd Ave. Spokane; Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana, Spokane; Yakima Plan Center, 1212 N. 16th Avenue, Ste. 2, Yakima; Wenatchee Plan Center, 34 N. Chelan, Ave., Wenatchee; Daily Journal of Commerce, 83 Columbia St., #200, Seattle; McGraw Hill Construction, 200 SW Michigan Street, Ste. 100A, Seattle; Town of Twisp, 811 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA; Architects West, 210 E. Lakeside Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID.

No bidder may withdraw his bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days. The Town of Twisp reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.

TOWN OF TWISP, Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 15 & 22, 2017.

METHOW VALLEY IRRIGATION DISTRICT

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

SMALL WORKS ROSTER

As authorized under RCW 87.03.436, the Methow Valley Irrigation District is advertising for licensed contractors who desire to be placed on the District’s Small Works Roster. If interested, submit a copy of your license and bond insurance to MVID, PO Box 860, Twisp, WA 98856. Questions may be directed to the District Secretary at (509) 997-2576 or mvid2@methownet.com. /s/ S. Strieby, Secretary.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 15 and 22, 2017.

Notice of Opportunity to Comment

Chewuch River Restoration, River Miles 15.5 – 20

Preliminary Environmental Assessment

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests

Methow Valley Ranger District

Responsible Official Mike Liu, District Ranger for the Methow Valley Ranger District, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, announces the availability of the Chewuch River Restoration, River Miles 15.5 – 20 Project Preliminary Environmental Assessment (EA) for public review and comment. The project is located on the Chewuch River, north of Winthrop, Washington in Township 37 North, Range 22 East, Sections 17, 18, 19, 30, & 31, Willamette Meridian. The project area covers about 7.5 acres. Proposed activities include construction of approximately 28 large wood and pool treatment sites including constructing 13 bank jams, 7 apex jams, 2 cover habitat structures, 1 side channel enhancement (3 log structures + 3 pools), and 3 sites where trees would be pulled/pushed over into the river.

All comments must meet the requirements at 36 CFR Part 218.25. Comments on the project must be postmarked no later than 30 days after the date of publication of this legal notice in the Methow Valley News newspaper. Comments should be addressed to the Responsible Official, Mike Liu, District Ranger, c/o Phil Christy, Methow Valley Ranger District, 24 W. Chewuch Road, Winthrop, WA 98862; Phone: (509) 996-4063; FAX: (509) 996-2208; e-mail address: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?Project=49928. Those submitting hand-delivered comments may do so during regular office hours, 8:00AM to 4:30PM, Monday through Friday, except legal holidays. It is the responsibility of all individuals and organizations to ensure their comments are received in a timely manner. For electronically mailed comments, the sender should normally receive an automated electronic acknowledgement from the agency as confirmation of receipt. If the sender does not receive an automated acknowledgement of the receipt of the comments, it is the sender’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt by other means. Electronic comments must be submitted only to the web address shown above.

Only those who submit timely and specific comments regarding the proposed project or activity during a public comment period established by the Responsible Official, such as this one, are eligible to file an objection. For objection eligibility, each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project or activity comments must either sign the comments or verify their identity upon request.

Background information and the draft Environmental Assessment for this project are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49928. Anyone wishing to obtain additional information on the project should contact Phil Christy at (509) 996-4063.

The USDA Forest Service is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 15, 2017.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

LAELA ANN O’DELL

A Minor Child

DOB: 07/30/2015

COURT NO.: 16-7-00142-4

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Termination Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: UNKNOWN FATHER & ANYONE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, seeking to terminate your parental rights.

1.2 A hearing will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence permanently terminating your parental rights.

SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS

Dated this 1 day of February, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP Judge of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES Clerk to the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

By: Ramona Brownlee

Deputy Clerk

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 9, 16, 23, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 8, 15, 24, 2017. OVG#742375

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:30 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $600.00 within fund 117 from Ending Fund Balance to Debt Registration Costs, for the purpose of budgeting for Debt Registration Costs. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 8, & 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 9 & 16, 2017. OVG#741923

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:35 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $900.00 within Capital Improvement fund 134 from Ending Fund Balance to Debt Registration Costs, for the purpose of budgeting for Debt Registration Costs. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 8, & 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 9 & 16, 2017. OVG#741939​

PUBLIC NOTICE

OKANOGAN COUNTY

SMALL WORKS ROSTER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Okanogan County invites contractors interested in doing business with Okanogan County to submit an application to be included on the Small Works Roster (SWR). The SWR is used for public works projects under Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($300,000) as provided for in RCW 39.04.155. Interested Contractors must contact Okanogan County Department of Public Works either at 1234 A Second Avenue South, Okanogan, WA 98840, by phone at 509-422-7300, by email at amoody@co.okanogan.wa.us or a SWR application. The SWR is used in the letting of contracts for such projects as repairs, improvements, remodeling and other public works projects in and around County owned buildings and facilities and for County road construction and maintenance projects.

SWR work may involve Federal-Aid projects. The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000a to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs issued pursuant to such Act; hereby notifies all Contractors that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise as defined at 49 CFR, Part 26, will be afforded full opportunity to submit SWR applications in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for a contract award. Contractors and other service providers who wish to be included on the SWR must be a Washington State licensed and bonded Contractor and agree to comply with Washington State Prevailing Wage Law as specified in RCW 39.12. Prevailing Wage Law requires that a Statement of Intent to Pay Prevailing Wages and an Affidavit of Wages Paid must be submitted by all Contractors and Sub-contractors that perform any work that is defined as a “Public Work” according to RCW 39.04.010. The County may, upon request, require the Contractor or Sub-contractors to submit certified payrolls.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 9, 16, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 8, 15, 2017. OVG#742303.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN · JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF: NEVEAH KATHLEEN PEARL, A Minor Child, DOB: 01/14/2008.

COURT NO.: 17-7-00020-5, NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Guardianship Hearing:

STATE OF WASHINGTON AND ANYONE TO: ADRIAN MORALES, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, alleging that a guardianship should be established for the above named dependent child.

1.2 A hearing will be held on April 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing guardianship.

SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

Title 13 RCW Guardianship: the Petition for Guardianship asks the court to establish a Title 13 RCW guardianship and appoint a guardian for the above named child. A petition for Order Appointing Title 13 RCW guardian, if granted, could result in substantial restrictions to the rights of the parent(s), guardians(s) or legal custodian(s). IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER ESABLISHING A TITLE 13 GUARDIANSHIP IN YOUR ABSENCE

Dated this 8th day of February, 2017. By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP, Judge of the Superior Court. Okanogan County, Washington.

CHARLEEN GROOMES, Clerk of the Superior Court, Okanogan County, Washington, by: Susan Speiker, Deputy Clerk.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 23, March 2, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 15, 22, March 1, 2017. OVG#742376

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:00 PM Tuesday, February 28, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $95,000.00 from Current Expense Fund 001 to Capital Improvement Fund 134, for the purpose providing Project Funding for Jail Ceiling Improvements in accordance with Capital Facilities Plan. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 15 & 22, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 16 & 23, 2017. ​OVG#743577.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3426280067 & 3426284001)

Proponent: Larry & Penny Neely

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 8, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 2017. OVG#743697

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3930024012 & 3930023006)

Proponent: Aspen Meadows Ranch LLC and Joseph & Tanya Sulzer

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 8, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 2017. OVG#743701

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3626240052 & 3626231005/3626240051)

Proponent: Brian Leach and John & Adaline Oakes

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 8, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 2017. OVG#743708

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3827070001, 3827070007, 3827070008, 3827070010, 3827070017, 3827070016, 3827083002, & 3827181006)

Proponent: Robert & Vanessa McDaniel

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 8, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 2017. OVG#743710

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3024033008 & 3024033004)

Proponent: Donovan & Maria Patterson

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: March 8, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 16, 2017. OVG#743712