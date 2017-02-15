Liberty Bell High School’s Team 1 took first place Monday (Feb. 13) in a Knowledge Bowl match at Manson that included 33 teams from eight schools.

To win, Liberty Bell Team 1 (Sebastian Hogness, Colin Waichler, Bram Wathen, Nate Hirsch) beat Okanogan Team 1 in head-to-head competition for the first time this season, coach Leverett Hubbard reported. Also competing were teams from Cascade, Manson, Chelan, Tonasket, Omak and Waterville.

Liberty Bell Team 1 scored 49 points to Cascade Team 1’s 45 and Tonasket Team 1’s 44.

Last week, Liberty Bell’s Team 1 placed third in a match with Chelan, Cascade, Cashmere and Moses Lake.

Team 2 — Corrine Dietz, Daniell Mott and Noah Batson — finished fourth. Team 3 — Lilliana Hart-Beck, Sam Neitlich, Luc Lachappelle and Stella Otonicar — placed 10th. And Team 4 — Michael Mott, Nat Batson and Leo Shaw — placed 14th.

The next match is at Okanogan on Feb. 22.