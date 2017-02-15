Confluence Gallery’s next exhibit, “GAIA,” will debut with a free reception on March 4 from 4 – 8 p.m., and will continue through April 18.

The exhibit will celebrate the profound beauty and mystery of Mother Earth, and will explore the harm humanity is bringing to life on earth, according to a Confluence press release. The group exhibit is coordinated by Jennifer Molesworth.

On March 10, a free poetry reading event, “Spirit of the Earth — Poems and Essays celebrating GAIA” — will take place from 6 – 7 p.m. at the gallery, featuring local and regional authors.

Also opening in Confluence’s Community Gallery on March 4 and continuing through April 18 is “Figure and Form,” in which artists will present sketches and paintings inspired by the human form. The works in the exhibit are curated by local artist Vern White.

And, Confluence artist-in-residence Shaila Yovan Tenorio will offer the exhibit “Songline” in the gift shop, also opening on March 4 and continuing through April 18.

“Songline” is inspired by an ancient Australian aboriginal navigation technique that maps a journey with songs to mark memories along the way, according to the Confluence press release.

For more information, call 997-2787.