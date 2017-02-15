The Methow Valley Community School is recruiting a new director since the departure of Crystal Bacon earlier this month. Bacon had been the school’s executive director for two-and-a-half years.

Bacon played a critical role in the development and success of the school, including expanding the student body, augmenting the teaching staff from two part-time to two full-time teachers, and facilitating the move from Winthrop to the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp, according to a statement from the board.

The board of directors elected Allison Ciancibelli, the board president, to serve as acting director while they search for a replacement. The board hopes to have a new director hired before the end of the school year so they can plan for the next term over the summer, said Ciancibelli.

The board will look for a director who will continue the school’s growth and outreach to the community, said Ciancibelli. The school will maintain its expeditionary-learning curriculum, which emphasizes outdoor education, teamwork, character development and academic excellence.

Under Bacon’s leadership, the student body grew, increasing from six students last year to 20 this year. The school offers instruction for kindergarten through sixth grade.

Bacon will focus on other interests — in particular, on writing and teaching. She teaches English at Wenatchee Valley College in Omak and writes poetry. She also mentors students and hopes to teach and coach local writers.

“We cannot thank Crystal enough for the dedication, passion and enthusiasm she has given the Methow Valley Community School. She will be greatly missed by the staff, board, students and parents alike,” said the board in a statement.