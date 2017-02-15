A property owner on the Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road is applying to Okanogan County for a zoning change to allow an existing single-family residence to be used as a nightly rental.

The 10-acre parcel is about 2-1/2 miles south of Winthrop, on the east side of Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road. If approved, the property would maintain 9-1/2 acres of open space, with the developed area around the house occupying the other 1/2 acre.

The proposal, submitted by property owner Kory Lester, would not involve any new construction, but would convert the 15-year-old house from an owner-occupied residence to a nightly rental.

The property would be rezoned as a planned development, which the county requires for something to be used as a nightly rental.

It would also require a variance for an existing shed that would encroach on a minimum setback. The setback would be required by the change to a planned development. An existing hay field would be retained.

The Okanogan County planning director has issued a preliminary determination that the proposal would not have a significant impact on the environment under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).

People may comment on the environmental determination and on the project. The two aspects of the proposal will be handled separately.

Project comments must be submitted in writing, or people may attend the public hearing, which has not been scheduled yet.

For more information, contact Senior Planner Charlene Schumacher at (509) 422-7113 or cbeam@co.okanogan.wa.us.

SEPA comments must be submitted in writing to Schumacher by Feb. 22.